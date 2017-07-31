

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss stocks eked out modest gains Monday, staying near their highest levels since 2015.



The Swiss Market Index added 35.69 points, or 0.40 percent, to 9,055, led by Geberit and Swiss Life Holding.



Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS Group AG are implicated in a U.S. antitrust lawsuit accusing 12 of the world's biggest banks of conspiring to rig the $275 trillion market for interest rate swaps.



Meanwhile, Dufry is considering an initial public offering (IPO) of its North American business.



Emmi said is selling its 24 percent stake in Italian fresh cheese specialist Venchiaredo S.p.A..



