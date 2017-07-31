

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rebounded from early losses Monday, creeping closer to $50 for the first time this summer.



Crude oil bulls have come alive in July, prodded by signs that OPEC will do whatever it takes to re-balance oil markets.



Last week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and partners including Russia agreed to reduce output by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until March 2018.



Most of the production cuts are being shouldered by Saudi Arabia. Nigeria, which was exempt from the supply quota plan, will now make some cuts.



Helped also by a weak U.S. dollar, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 7 cents at $49.78 a barrel. Crude oil jumped more than 8% in July.



