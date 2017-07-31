

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After just over a week on the job, Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci has reportedly been removed from his position as White House communications director.



People close to the situation told the New York Times the decision to remove Scaramucci came at the request of new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.



The Times noted that the move to remove Scaramucci came after he boasted about reporting directly to President Donald Trump, not the chief of staff.



Scaramucci has also come under fire recently for a crude verbal tirade against senior members of the president's senior staff, the Times noted.



Earlier this month, reports suggested the resignation of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was related to the appointment of Scaramucci.



Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus also clashed Scaramucci, leading to his replacement by Kelly.



