Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal marine vessel energy efficiency market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists two other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global marine vessel energy efficiency marketencompasses many global, regional, and local vendors that compete for the largest market share. Stiff competition, frequent changes in government policies, rapid advances in technology, and environmental regulations are key factors that confront market growth. Also, in-house manufacturing capabilities, product offerings, R&D investments, global footprint network, and strong client base are other factors that differentiate competitors.

Market vendors are highly dependent on market conditions, government support, and industry development, which prompt them to focus on geographic expansion and product improvement. Vendors also focus on the implementation of lightweight materials, electric technologies, and robust systems. Also, government organizations serve as certification bodies that encourage the development of the new technologies and systems. Thus, the companies invest in producing new, effective, and cost-efficient solutions.

According to Avimanyu Basu, a lead analyst at Technavio for defense research, "The technological developments in the marine vessel propulsion systems have led to a decline in the fossil fuel consumption by the shipping industry. This is mainly owing to the development of hybrid engines that operate on alternate fuels and offer higher energy efficiency with minimal emissions. These types of engines are slowly gaining traction and augur well for the growth of the market during the forecast period."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

GreenSteam

The technology developed by GreenSteam is a set of hardware and software solution, and the customer is charged according to the subscription of the software. The customer also experiences significant monetary benefit, which lies in the range of 200% to more than 1,000% return on investment per month.

Marorka

Marorka has developed a real-time data-driven approach to the fuel efficiency challenge faced by the global shipping fleet. Earlier, communicating the performance data from the ship to the shore was a difficult task. Even if the factors to improve the fuel efficiency could be identified, they could not be implemented due to the inconvenience in communication. The Marorka energy management system addresses these challenges, through the Marorka Online tool.

Norsepower

Norsepower developed the first-ever auxiliary wind propulsion system that is ideally placed to aid maritime vessels operate in a more environment-friendly manner than fossil fuel-driven vessels. The technology can be represented as a renewable-driven propulsion technology for marine vessels, viz. Rotor Sail Solution.

Eniram

Eniram has recently launched SkyLight, which is an economically viable fleet performance monitoring service that will completely replace manual performance reporting with Automatic Identification System. SkyLight enables collection of data that pertains to the ship's movements in every five minutes and sharing through satellite connection to Eniram's data center.

Haldor Topsoe

Haldor Topsoe is one of the prominent market participants in heterogeneous catalysis for industrial production facilities. Topsoe supports several sustainability technologies for the marine industry, such as SCR NO x removal, a process to meet strict environmental regulation and at the same time, bring down the cost for the operator.

PowerCell Sweden

PowerCell Sweden is the leading fuel cell company in the Nordics, which develops and produces environment-friendly power systems for stationary and mobile customer applications. It specializes in the development of a modular system of fuel cell platforms driven by environmentally viable hydrogen (along with reformed hydrogen such as biogas, natural gas, biodiesel, or standard diesel) with electricity, heat, and water as emissions.

