As the global electronic industry continues to grow, electronic companies in Asia have been the ones to really benefit from this. Asia's top companies are becoming the main drivers for this growth. Today, some of the leading markets in Asia are already the world's largest electronic products producing and exporting countries. BizVibe believes that Asia's electronics industry, led by China, India, and Malaysia will continue to grow at a steady pace and further strengthen its share in the global market over the coming years.

BizVibe is home to over 55,000 electronic and telecom companies around the world, in a recent article titled Electronic Industry Growth: Asia Leads, BizVibe takes a look at the significant growth of the electronic industries in China, India, and Malaysia.

BizVibe notes that China is the leader of the global semiconductor market and the world's largest producer of electronic products accounting for well over a third of global production. In 2017, China's electronics output is forecasted to increase by 3.4%, while electronics equipment will increase by 2.0% and electronic components are likely to rise by 8.7%.

Meanwhile, India's consumer electronics market rebounded in 2015 and 2016 with growth figures of 12.6% and 14.2% respectively, and its electronic industry growth is forecasted to show growth in the double-digits by 2017. Another leading country in the electronic market is Malaysia, driven by high value-added products such as semiconductors, Malaysia is likely to see an 8.4% increase in its electronic output in 2017. As you can see electronic companies in Asia are enjoying a promising period of growth right now, led by Malaysian, Indian, and Chinese electronics brands.

