According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global metal heat treatment marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Metal Heat Treatment Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for unit operations research, "The growth of metal heat treatment technology can be attributed to its extensive use in automotive and aerospace sectors. This technology also has wide applications in the competitive manufacturing sector, where companies need to manufacture superior quality products with high precision to satisfy the expectations of customers."

The market research analysis categorizes the global metal heat treatment market into three major end-user segments. They are:

Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial

Global metal heat treatment market by aerospace industry

The aerospace sector is a significant end-user for metals. Any deformation in the properties of a metal case can lead to serious accidents. To prevent this, aircraft manufacturing companies are employing advanced heat treatment processes in their facilities. This technology ensures better mechanical properties than steel and other alloys that are generally used in the manufacturing of components and parts. As a result, the parts thus manufactured are more reliable and durable. Many heat treatment vendors offer customized solutions for heat treatment services and equipment, specifically for aircraft manufacturers, which enables adaptability in their production lines.

Global metal heat treatment market by automotive industry

The automotive industry looks promising in Mexico and Canada with a phenomenal increase in the sale of light vehicle sales. The sales of new cars in the European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) combined recorded a substantial increase while the sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) increased by double digits, owing to high domestic demand. The automotive market in the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (previously the GCC) nations remained stable with all major carmakers reporting increased sales and double-digit growth.

APAC recorded tremendous growth in automotive sales. The South Korean market saw massive growth rates owing to the 15% reduction in sales tax in 2016. China and India witnessed identical rates of high sales growth. The markets in Vietnam and the Philippines also exhibited robust growth rates as well. The robust growth of the automotive industry augurs well for the metal heat treatment market during the forecast period.

Global metal heat treatment market by industrial machinery

In the industrial sector, manufacturers of industrial machinery, machine tools, and their components use metal heat treatment processes to develop reliable and superior quality machines. Among these industries, the machine tools industry will contribute significantly to the demand for heat treatment. These machine tools are mainly used in automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunication, machinery, and chemical sectors.

"The resurgence in manufacturing activities and the growth in the motor vehicle market will positively impact the demand for machine tools during the forecast period. These two sectors, are expected to register moderate growth rates in the coming years and will drive the demand for metal heat treatment processes," says Gaurav.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Bluewater Thermal Solutions

General Metal Heat Treating

Keith

Thermex Metal Treating

