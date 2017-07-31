Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2017) - Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8B) (the "Company") announces that it has agreed to repay the outstanding loan owed to Graphene ESD Corp. of $144,998.05 plus interest of 1% annually pursuant to the Promissory Note effective November 6, 2015. Lomiko Metals' 100% owned subsidiary Lomiko Technologies has retained a 40% ownership of Graphene ESD. Lomiko Technologies has agreed to transfer 1,278,790 common shares of Graphene 3D Lab Inc. ("GGG") held by the Company which are held in escrow and subject to release on August 8, 2017. GGG is a publicly traded company whose shares trade on the TSX-V.

"Developing High Density Energy Storage Capacity is vital to the Electric Vehicle Industry, the Energy Grid and has a bright future in a variety of mobile power applications.", stated A. Paul Gill, CEO of Lomiko Metals.

When the transfer is completed, the outstanding debt of the Company to Graphene ESD will be extinguished. The Company discloses that Paul Gill is a director of both the Company and Graphene ESD and, as of today, resigned from the Board of Directors of Graphene 3D Lab.

The Company will apply to the TSX Venture Exchange for approval of the transaction.

Lomiko will retain a 40% holding in the private company Graphene ESD which has undertaken a Graphene Supercapacitor patent application with Stony Brook University. The SBU team lead by Dr. Samuilov discovered a novel method for assembly of high-voltage Supercapacitor units. The SBU team assembled and tested a 10 V Supercapacitor energy storage unit, thus proving feasibility of the high-voltage design. This development opens avenue for new low-cost energy storage products. Currently, GESD is working on scale-up of the technology and an in-field evaluation of the energy storage unit.

The Largest Manufacturers of Supercapacitors are Maxell Technologies, Elna America, AVX Corporation, Panasonic Electronic Components, Taiyo Yuden, NessCap Co Ltd., Nichison, United Chemi-con, Cornell Dublier Electronics, Cooper Bussman, Kemet, Rubycon and there are over 300 varieties of Supercapacitors in a growing market for these devices.