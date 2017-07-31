sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 31.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,419 Euro		-0,09
-1,06 %
WKN: 879430 ISIN: US7194051022 Ticker-Symbol: PQ2 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOTRONICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PHOTRONICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,405
8,533
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PHOTRONICS INC
PHOTRONICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PHOTRONICS INC8,419-1,06 %