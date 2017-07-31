BEDMINSTER, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the promotion of Lawrence (Larry) Levine to Senior Vice President, Director of Client Experience, at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Mr. Levine joined Peapack-Gladstone Bank in 2015 and plays a key role in capturing and analyzing client feedback and in finding ways to continually enhance the Bank's delivery of an exceptional client experience. Mr. Levine also has management responsibility for the Bank's Client Contact Center.

Prior to joining Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Mr. Levine spent more than 25 years at Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase, Deutsche Bank, and NatWest Bank, where he was responsible for building and directing client services, support services, and operations organizations. At Citigroup, he was the managing director and head of U.S. Client Services for Citi Private Bank and the Head of North America Implementation Services within the Global Transaction Services Group. At J.P. Morgan Chase, Larry was the head of both Client Services and Implementation Services for a major component of the large corporate segment within treasury services. At NatWest, he headed the U.S. Service Management Company that supported the International Private Banking business; and at Bankers Trust/Deutsche Bank, he developed a Business Analyst Team that supported the Global Securities Services Group.

Through each assignment, Mr. Levine's focus has centered on developing or enhancing the service quality culture, building internal partnerships, chairing client experience task forces dedicated to delivering ongoing service improvements, and developing a "best in class" employee experience.

Mr. Levine is passionate about helping others and has volunteered his time as a mentor to executives both inside and outside the financial services industry. In 2016 he delivered the keynote address at a major student event at William Paterson University where he discussed the steps that every business can take to enhance the client experience. In March 2017, Larry was appointed to the Rutgers Customer Experience Advisory Board at the Rutgers Center for Innovation Education. Mr. Levine received both his M.B.A. in Finance and B.A. in Economics from Syracuse University.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.17 billion as of June 30, 2017. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, real estate professionals, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

