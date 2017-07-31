

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Spirit Airlines flight was delayed at Las Vegas airport on Saturday after a passenger allegedly stripped naked during boarding.



'He removed his clothes and then approached a flight attendant,' airport spokesman Chris Jones says to NBC Las Vegas. 'Metro officers were called and he was given medical attention.'



The passenger was held for observation by authorities and medical personnel after what local media outlets described as a 'medical episode.'



Due to the incident, Spirit Airlines Flight 359 was delayed for about 30 minutes after its scheduled 11:28 a.m. departure time and landed in Oakland at 1:18 p.m., about 20 minutes late.



