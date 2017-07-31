

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Valerie Jarrett, who served as President Obama's Special Advisor, has joined ride-sharing company Lyft's board of directors.



Jarrett, who was the former senior adviser to the president, joins the panel as an independent director, expanding Lyft's board from eight to nine members.



Valerie said, 'I am a frequent Lyft passenger and have been inspired by the strong community John and Logan have created that is dedicated to enlightened corporate values. We share a belief that reliable, affordable transportation positively impacts social mobility, and improves the quality of life in densely populated communities. I am thrilled to join the ride.'



Valerie also brings experience tackling the problems and opportunities related to urban transportation through her roles as Commissioner of Planning and Development for the City of Chicago and Chair of the Chicago Transit board, Lyft noted in a blog post.



'Valerie is one of our country's foremost leaders and a distinguished public servant, and a natural fit for our board' said Logan Green, co-founder and CEO of Lyft.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX