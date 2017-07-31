EQUITY ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against DryShips Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses Exceeding $500,000 to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against DryShips Inc. ("DryShips" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DRYS). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between June 8, 2016, and July 12, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the September 12, 2017, Lead Plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased DryShips shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esquire, of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, DryShips made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company engaged in a systemic stock-manipulation scheme to artificially inflate its share price; that DryShips' transactions with Kalani were an illegal capital-raising scheme, due in part to Kalani's failure to register as an underwriter with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission; and that, as a result, DryShips' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this news was announced, shares of DryShips fell in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have questions regarding this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone by (949) 419-3834 , or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Contact:

Joon M. Khang, Esq.

Telephone: 949-419-3834

Facsimile: 949-225-4474

joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP