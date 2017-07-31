The "Europe Automotive Magnesium Die Casting" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The availability of the raw materials in a large variety of semi-furnished forms, such as shape, castings, extrusions and sheet has become a major advantage for the European die-cast manufacturers. Such semis are very suitable for mass production and innovative solutions in the form of compact and highly integrated parts that meet the high demands for performance, quality and cost-efficient manufacturability.
Evolution of magnesium as engine block material by BMW, gaining acceptance of aluminum castings for many parts and innovative applications in the construction of space frame, axle parts, and structural components are some of the major factors driving the Europe automotive parts die casting market.
The market is segmented based on the production process type, application type, and geography. In a nutshell, automobile makers are now focusing on collaborating with the part die casting manufacturers in order to produce fuel-efficient and lightweight automobiles.
Advantages of using Magnesium in Automotive Parts Die Casting
- Ability to form casting with RFI and EMI shielding
- High electrical conductivity
- Full recyclability
- High impact dent resistance
- Exceptional damping capacity
- Low inertia
- Higher scope of application as an alternative to thermoplastics due to light-weight feature
Some of the key players in the market are:
- Georg Fischer Limited
- Gibbs Die Casting Group
- Magic Precision Inc.
- Meridian Lightweight Technologies
- Morimura Bros. Inc.
- Pace Industries
- Ryobi Die Casting Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Segmentation
6. Ccompetitive Landscape
7. Key Players (Overview, Strategies, Developments, Analyst Perspective)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/43gps8/europe_automotive
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731006202/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Non Ferrous Metals, Automotive Parts