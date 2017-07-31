The "Europe Automotive Magnesium Die Casting" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The availability of the raw materials in a large variety of semi-furnished forms, such as shape, castings, extrusions and sheet has become a major advantage for the European die-cast manufacturers. Such semis are very suitable for mass production and innovative solutions in the form of compact and highly integrated parts that meet the high demands for performance, quality and cost-efficient manufacturability.

Evolution of magnesium as engine block material by BMW, gaining acceptance of aluminum castings for many parts and innovative applications in the construction of space frame, axle parts, and structural components are some of the major factors driving the Europe automotive parts die casting market.

The market is segmented based on the production process type, application type, and geography. In a nutshell, automobile makers are now focusing on collaborating with the part die casting manufacturers in order to produce fuel-efficient and lightweight automobiles.

Advantages of using Magnesium in Automotive Parts Die Casting

Ability to form casting with RFI and EMI shielding

High electrical conductivity

Full recyclability

High impact dent resistance

Exceptional damping capacity

Low inertia

Higher scope of application as an alternative to thermoplastics due to light-weight feature



Some of the key players in the market are:

Georg Fischer Limited

Gibbs Die Casting Group

Magic Precision Inc.

Meridian Lightweight Technologies

Morimura Bros. Inc.

Pace Industries

Ryobi Die Casting Inc.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation

6. Ccompetitive Landscape

7. Key Players (Overview, Strategies, Developments, Analyst Perspective)

