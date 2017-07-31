VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- Starcore International Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX: SAM) has filed the results for the adjusted year end dated April 30, 2017 for the Company and its mining operations. The full version of the Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.starcore.com, or SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All financial information is prepared in accordance with IFRS and all dollar amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial Highlights for the year ending April 30, 2017 (audited):

-- Cash and short-term investments on hand is $9.6 million at April 30, 2017; -- Cash per issued and outstanding share of $0.195; -- Gold and silver sales of $27.2 million; -- Net income of $7.2 million, or $0.15 per share; -- EBITDA(1) of $3,487;

The following table contains selected highlights from the Company's audited consolidated statement of operations for the year ended April 30 2017 and nine months ended April 30 2016:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (in thousands of Canadian Year Ended April Nine months ended dollars)(audited) 30 2017 April 30, 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues $ 27,228 $ 20,326 Cost of Sales (26,402) (18,807) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings from mining operations 826 1,519 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Administrative Expenses (3,593) (3,963) Gain on Sale of San Pedrito 7,128 - Income tax recovery (expense) 2,861 2,639 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income $ 7,222 $ 195 (i) Income per share - basic $ 0.15 $ 0.00 (ii) Income per share - diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reconciliation of Net income to EBITDA(1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Year Ended April Nine months ended (Unaudited) 30 2017 April 30, 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Income $ 7,222 $ 195 Sale of San Pedrito (7,128) Income tax recovery (2,861) (2,639) Interest 626 387 Depreciation and depletion 5,628 4,784 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA $ 3,487 $ 2,727 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA MARGIN(2) 33.5% 13.4% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) EBITDA ("Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization") is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price. (2) EBITDA MARGIN is a measurement of a company's operating profitability calculated as EBITDA divided by total revenue. EBITDA MARGIN is a non- GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.

Production Highlights for the year ended April 30, 2017:

-- Equivalent gold production of 15,159 ounces; -- Mine operating cash cost of US$969/EqOz; -- All-in sustaining costs of US$1,112/EqOz;

The following table is a summary of mine production statistics for the San Martin mine three and twelve months ended April 30, 2017 and for the previous twelve months ended April 30, 2016:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Actual Actual Actual results for results for results for 3 months 12 months 12 months ended ended ended April 30, April 30, April 30, Unit of measure 2017 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Production of Gold in Dore thousand ounces 3.2 14.2 16.6 Production of Silver in Dore thousand ounces 14.2 66.1 97.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equivalent ounces of Gold thousand ounces 3.4 15.2 17.9 Silver to Gold equivalency ratio 69.6 70.2 75.3 Gold grade grams/tonne 1.82 1.97 1.97 Silver grade grams/tonne 13.6 16.1 18.5 Gold recovery percent 81.9% 81.5% 85.4% Silver recovery percent 49.7% 46.5% 53.2% Milled thousands of tonnes 65.8 275.1 306.9 Operating Cost per tonne milled US dollars/tonne 58 53 49 Operating Cost per Equivalent ounce US dollars/ounces 1,129 969 847 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

"The mine has returned to normal tonnage and metal production under interim COO Ralf Kleine. Our very strong cash position and balance sheet coupled with the ramping up of our Altiplano processing facility will open us to opportunities to potentially increase production." reported Robert Eadie, President of the Company.

About Starcore

Starcore is engaged in exploring, extracting and processing gold and silver through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Compania Minera Pena de Bernal, S.A. de C.V., which owns the San Martin mine in Queretaro, Mexico, and Altiplano Gold Silver, S.A. de C.V., which operates the newly commissioned Altiplano Concentrate Processing Plant located in Matehuala, Mexico. The Company is a public reporting issuer on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company is also engaged in owning, acquiring, exploiting, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and either joint venturing or developing these properties further. The Company has interests in properties which are exclusively located in North America.

