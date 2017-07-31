In August 2013, development of the underground mine was suspended pending resolution of matters with the Government of Mongolia. Following signing of the Oyu Tolgoi Underground Mine Development and Financing Plan (Underground Plan) in May 2015 and the signing of a $4.4 billion project finance facility in December 2015, Oyu Tolgoi received the formal notice to proceed approval by the boards of Turquoise Hill, Rio Tinto and Oyu Tolgoi LLC in May 2016, which was the final requirement for the re-start of underground development. Underground construction recommenced in May 2016.

Oyu Tolgoi is expected to be the world's third-largest copper mine at peak production in 2025. Copper production is expected to increase by more than 300% between 2017 and 2025 when Hugo North Lift 1 reaches peak production. Average production from 2025 to 2030 is expected to be more than 550,000 tonnes of copper per year.

Underground development progress

The main focus of underground development programs during Q2'17 continued to be underground lateral development, sinking of Shafts 2 and 5, support infrastructure and the convey-to-surface system, which all progressed during the quarter. The Company continues to expect production from the first draw bell in mid-2020 and sustainable first production in 2021.

Oyu Tolgoi spent $184.7 million on underground expansion during Q2'17. As of June 30, 2017, total underground project spend since January 1, 2016 was $547.9 million. In addition, Oyu Tolgoi had further capital commitments 2 of $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2017.

During Q2'17, underground lateral development made good progress with approximately 1.4 equivalent kilometres completed. Since the re-start of development, a total of 4.0 equivalent kilometres of lateral development has been completed.

During Q2'17, work at the 1,202 metre level of Shaft 2 was completed. At the end of Q2'17, sinking of the shaft was at 1,220 metres and will continue until the next level at 1,256 metres. Shaft 2 sinking is expected to be complete in 2017 at a final depth of 1,284 metres with fit out occurring over 2018.

Shaft 5 sinking progressed approximately 190 metres during Q2'17. Sinking of Shaft 5 began slower than expected due to an extended construction re-start period and lower productivity with completion now likely in early 2018. During Q2'17, sinking rates increased significantly beyond those seen in Q1'17. The Company expects consistent sinking rates for the balance of 2017. When completed, Shaft 5 will be dedicated to ventilation thereby increasing the capacity for underground activities; however, with good early progress and continued on-plan lateral development, the completion of Shaft 5 sinking in early 2018 is not expected to materially impact the lateral development plan.

The following table outlines the status of shafts for underground development as of June 30, 2017.

Shaft 1 Shaft 2 (early development (production and Shaft 5 and ventilation) ventilation) (ventilation) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Depth 1,385 metres 1,284 metres 1,178 metres ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diameter 6.7 metres 10 metres 6.7 metres ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Completion 2008 Expected 2017 Expected 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Remaining Complete ~65 metres ~520 metres ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shaft 3 Shaft 4 (ventilation) (ventilation) ----------------------------------------------------------- Total Depth 1,148 metres 1,149 metres ----------------------------------------------------------- Diameter 10 metres 11 metres ----------------------------------------------------------- Completion Expected 2021 Expected 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------- Remaining Not started Not started -----------------------------------------------------------

Supporting infrastructure progressed during Q2'17 with camp construction activities continuing. The new development crusher and dewatering system were installed and are undergoing commissioning, which will enable additional development crews in the second half of 2017.

During Q2'17, development of the convey-to-surface decline continued to progress. The convey-to-surface system is the eventual route of the full 95,000 tonne per day underground ore delivery system to the concentrator; however, it is not a critical path item for first draw bell planned in mid-2020. Expected completion of the convey-to-surface system is 2022, which will facilitate the ramp up to full production by 2027.

Q2'17 operational performance

Safety is a major focus throughout Oyu Tolgoi's operations and the mine's management is committed to reducing risk and injury. Oyu Tolgoi achieved a strong All Injury Frequency Rate of 0.27 per 200,000 hours worked for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Key financial metrics for Q2'17 are as follows:

Oyu Tolgoi Key Financial Metrics (1)

($ in millions, Full unless otherwise 1Q(4) 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 1H 1H Year noted) 2016 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 422.7 329.7 226.3 224.6 237.5 203.7 752.4 441.1 1,203.3 Concentrates sold ('000 tonnes) 213.1 227.4 206.2 181.9 190.2 182.0 440.5 372.2 828.6 Revenue by metals in concentrates Copper 202.0 207.9 174.2 178.5 196.6 173.7 409.9 370.3 762.6 Gold 216.2 115.1 45.8 42.8 37.5 26.6 331.3 64.1 419.9 Silver 4.5 6.7 6.3 3.3 3.4 3.3 11.2 6.7 20.8 Cost of sales 207.9 237.1 232.5 184.3 194.4 188.9 445.0 383.2 861.8 Production and delivery costs 125.9 141.2 134.3 112.5 120.7 117.7 267.1 238.4 513.9 Depreciation and depletion 82.0 95.9 88.5 79.5 78.3 75.0 177.9 153.3 345.9 Capital expenditure on cash basis 55.9 53.3 74.4 142.7 147.9 205.2 109.2 353.0 326.3 Underground 22.6 36.5 46.7 121.0 136.4 184.7 59.1 321.1 226.8 Open pit(2) 33.3 16.8 27.7 21.7 11.5 20.5 50.1 32.0 99.5 Royalties 22.7 18.5 13.9 13.0 14.3 12.5 41.2 26.9 68.1 Operating cash costs(3)(4) 196.6 215.5 187.8 175.4 168.4 163.6 412.1 332.0 775.3 Unit costs ($) Cost of sales (per pound of copper sold) 1.84 1.98 2.31 2.22 2.23 2.30 1.91 2.26 2.07 C1 (per pound of copper produced)(3)(4) 0.06 1.12 1.56 1.57 1.85 1.92 0.56 1.89 1.02 All-in sustaining (per pound of copper produced)(3)(4) 0.66 1.55 2.00 1.90 2.15 2.27 1.08 2.21 1.48

(1) Any financial information in this press release should be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements or condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the reporting periods indicated. (2) Open-pit capital expenditure includes both sustaining and non- underground development activities. (3) Please refer to the NON-GAAP MEASURES section of this press release for further information. (4) Operating cash costs, C1 and all-in sustaining unit costs for the three months ended March 31, 2016 have been revised to reflect the change in inventory as reported in the Company's reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash flow generated from operating activities.

Revenue of $203.7 million in Q2'17 decreased 14.2% over Q1'17 reflecting lower concentrate sales and lower copper prices.

Q2'17 cost of sales was $188.9 million compared to $194.4 million in Q1'17 reflecting lower volumes of concentrates sold.

Capital expenditure on a cash basis for Q2'17 was $205.2 million compared to $147.9 million in Q1'17, comprising amounts attributed to the underground project and open pit activities of $184.7 million and $20.5 million respectively. Open-pit capital expenditure includes deferred stripping of $11.3 million and tailings storage facility spending of $3.8 million.

Total operating cash costs 3 at Oyu Tolgoi were $163.6 million in Q2'17 compared to $168.4 million in Q1'17 driven by lower volumes of concentrates produced. Operating cash costs include the 5% royalty payable to the Government of Mongolia and exclude deferred stripping costs.

Cost of sales was $2.30 per pound of copper sold in Q2'17, compared with $2.23 per pound of copper sold in Q1'17.

Oyu Tolgoi's C1 cash costs 3 in Q2'17 were $1.92 per pound of copper produced, an increase from $1.85 per pound of copper produced in Q1'17, mainly due to lower gold sales revenues.

All-in sustaining costs 3 in Q2'17 were $2.27 per pound of copper produced, compared with $2.15 per pound of copper produced in Q1'17, with key drivers being the same as for C1 cash costs per pound of copper produced, in addition to an increase in sustaining capital.

Key operational metrics for Q2'17 are as follows:

Oyu Tolgoi Production Data

All data represents full production and sales on a 100% basis

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 2016 2016 2016 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Open pit material mined ('000 tonnes) 22,867 22,716 25,739 25,615 Ore treated ('000 tonnes) 9,662 9,525 9,146 9,819 Average mill head grades: Copper (%) 0.70 0.64 0.66 0.61 Gold (g/t) 0.63 0.33 0.21 0.25 Silver (g/t) 1.92 1.92 1.99 1.50 Concentrates produced ('000 tonnes) 229.5 207.1 203.2 206.7 Average concentrate grade (% Cu) 25.1 24.9 22.9 22.0 Production of metals in concentrates: Copper ('000 tonnes) 57.6 51.7 46.6 45.5 Gold ('000 ounces) 144 70 37 49 Silver ('000 ounces) 395 391 361 273 Sales of metals in concentrates: Copper ('000 tonnes) 51.2 54.4 45.7 37.6 Gold ('000 ounces) 175 95 38 39 Silver ('000 ounces) 305 395 341 239 Metal recovery (%) Copper 85.6 83.3 78.0 76.6 Gold 72.2 69.3 62.0 63.4 Silver 66.4 65.9 61.7 57.2 Full 1Q 2Q 1H 1H Year 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Open pit material mined ('000 tonnes) 24,333 25,193 45,582 49,527 96,938 Ore treated ('000 tonnes) 10,087 9,637 19,187 19,724 38,152 Average mill head grades: Copper (%) 0.51 0.51 0.67 0.51 0.65 Gold (g/t) 0.15 0.16 0.48 0.15 0.36 Silver (g/t) 1.30 1.38 1.92 1.34 1.83 Concentrates produced ('000 tonnes) 176.0 171.0 436.6 347.0 846.6 Average concentrate grade (% Cu) 21.6 21.8 25.0 21.7 23.8 Production of metals in concentrates: Copper ('000 tonnes) 38.1 37.2 109.2 75.3 201.3 Gold ('000 ounces) 25 24 213 49 300 Silver ('000 ounces) 215 236 786 450 1,420 Sales of metals in concentrates: Copper ('000 tonnes) 39.5 37.3 105.7 76.7 188.9 Gold ('000 ounces) 32 23 270 55 347 Silver ('000 ounces) 205 222 700 427 1,280 Metal recovery (%) Copper 74.9 74.6 84.5 74.7 81.0 Gold 48.8 47.7 71.2 48.3 68.5 Silver 51.8 53.9 66.2 52.9 63.1

Oyu Tolgoi's second quarter production results were as planned. Ore treated in the quarter was impacted by a scheduled five-day concentrator maintenance shutdown in May, which was successfully completed. In Q2'17, material mined increased 3.5% over Q1'17 while grades for the quarter were flat compared to Q1'17. Copper and gold production for Q2'17 was essentially in-line with Q1'17 production despite the planned maintenance shutdown. Sales of copper in Q2'17 decreased 5.6% over Q1'17 due to lower concentrate volumes during the quarter. Gold sales in Q2'17 decreased 28.1% over Q1'17 due to sales in Q1'17 including some higher-grade concentrate from Q4'16. During June 2017, Oyu Tolgoi shipped its three millionth tonne of concentrate.

Operational outlook

Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 130,000 to 160,000 tonnes of copper and 100,000 to 140,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2017. Open-pit operations are expected to mine in Phases 4 and 6 during the year. In addition, stockpiled ore will continue to be processed during the year.

New power purchase agreement

On May 12, 2017, Oyu Tolgoi LLC signed a new power purchase agreement (PPA) with the National Power Transmission Grid (NPTG) of Mongolia. The PPA was executed in connection with the power import arrangement between NPTG and the Inner Mongolia Power International Corporation (IMPIC). The new arrangement takes effect on July 4, 2017, subsequent to the expiry of the existing IMPIC agreement, for a term of up to six years, with possibility of early cancelation after the fourth year, if a domestic power plant is commissioned earlier. The extension is essential for Oyu Tolgoi to have secure access to power while it works with the Government of Mongolia on establishing a permanent domestic power source.

With the signing of the Southern Regional Power Sector Cooperation Agreement in August 2014, the Government of Mongolia and Oyu Tolgoi agreed to work together to source bridging power from IMPIC until a permanent domestic power source could be finalized. After approximately two years of collaborative work, the joint negotiation team from the Government and Oyu Tolgoi have secured this bridging power arrangement.

Funding of Oyu Tolgoi by Turquoise Hill

In accordance with the Amended and Restated Shareholders' Agreement (ARSHA) dated June 8, 2011, Turquoise Hill has funded Oyu Tolgoi's cash requirements beyond internally generated cash flows by a combination of equity investment and shareholder debt.

For amounts funded by debt, Oyu Tolgoi must repay such amounts, including accrued interest, before it can pay common share dividends. As of June 30, 2017, the aggregate outstanding balance of shareholder loans extended by subsidiaries of the Company to Oyu Tolgoi was $3.4 billion, including accrued interest of $0.2 billion. These loans bear interest at an effective annual rate of LIBOR plus 6.5%.

In accordance with the ARSHA, a subsidiary of the Company has funded the common share investments in Oyu Tolgoi on behalf of Erdenes. These funded amounts earn interest at an effective annual rate of LIBOR plus 6.5% and are repayable, by Erdenes to a subsidiary of the Company, via a pledge over Erdenes' share of Oyu Tolgoi common share dividends. Erdenes also has the right to reduce the outstanding balance by making cash payments at any time. As of June 30, 2017, the cumulative amount of such funding was $0.8 billion, representing 34% of invested common share equity; unrecognized interest on the funding amounted to $0.3 billion.

CORPORATE ACTIVITIES

Election of directors

The nominees set forth in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 23, 2017 were elected as directors of Turquoise Hill at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on May 12, 2017.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

The Company presents and refers to the following non-GAAP measures, which are not defined in IFRS. A description and calculation of each measure is given below and may differ from similarly named measures provided by other issuers. These measures are presented in order to provide investors and other stakeholders with additional understanding of performance and operations at Oyu Tolgoi and are not intended to be used in isolation from, or as a replacement for, measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Operating cash costs

The measure of operating cash costs excludes: depreciation and depletion; exploration and evaluation; charges for asset write-down (including write-down of materials and supplies inventory) and includes management services payments to Rio Tinto and management services payments to Turquoise Hill which are eliminated in the consolidated financial statements of the Company.

C1 cash costs

C1 cash costs is a metric representing the cash cost per unit of extracting and processing the Company's principal metal product, copper, to a condition in which it may be delivered to customers net of gold and silver credits from concentrates sold. It is provided in order to support peer group comparability and to provide investors and other stakeholders with additional information about the underlying cash costs of Oyu Tolgoi and the impact of gold and silver credits on the operations' cost structure. C1 cash costs are relevant to understanding the Company's operating profitability and ability to generate cash flow. When calculating costs associated with producing a pound of copper, the Company deducts gold and silver revenue credits as the production cost is reduced as a result of selling these products.

All-in sustaining costs

All-in sustaining costs (AISC) is an extended cash based cost metric providing further information on the aggregate cash, capital and overhead outlay per unit and is intended to reflect the costs of producing the Company's principal metal product, copper, in both the short term and over the life-cycle of its operations; as a result, sustaining capital expenditure on a cash basis is included rather than depreciation. As the measure seeks to present a full cost of copper production associated with sustaining current operations, development project capital is not included. AISC allows Turquoise Hill to assess the ability of Oyu Tolgoi to support sustaining capital expenditures for future production from the generation of operating cash flows.

A reconciliation of total operating cash costs, C1 cash costs and all-in sustaining costs is provided below.

Operating and unit costs ------------------------------------------- (Three Months Ended) (Six Months Ended) C1 costs (Stated in $000's of June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, dollars) 2017 2017 2017 2016 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Cost of sales 188,857 194,379 383,236 445,043 Cost of sales: $/lb of copper sold 2.30 2.23 2.26 1.91 Depreciation and depletion (75,010) (78,288) (153,298) (177,856) Provision against carrying value of copper-gold concentrate 3,807 4,655 8,462 - Change in inventory (9,397) (4,168) (13,565) (18,307) Other operating expenses 35,638 40,657 76,295 167,331 Less: - Reversal (impairment / write-down of inventory) 13,908 6,154 20,062 (21,908) - Depreciation (829) (1,030) (1,859) (3,801) Management services payment to Turquoise Hill 6,615 6,083 12,698 21,559 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Operating cash costs(1) 163,589 168,442 332,031 412,061 Operating cash costs: $/lb of copper produced 1.99 2.01 2.00 1.71 Adjustments to operating cash costs 24,134 27,970 52,104 65,531 Less: Gold and silver revenues (29,924) (40,937) (70,861) (342,520) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- C1 costs ($'000) 157,799 155,475 313,274 135,072 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- C1 costs: $/lb of copper produced 1.92 1.85 1.89 0.56 All-in sustaining costs (Stated in $000's of dollars) -------------------------------- Corporate administration 5,662 4,492 10,154 8,659 Asset retirement expense 1,467 1,676 3,143 2,920 Royalty expenses 12,547 14,349 26,896 41,196 Non-current stockpile and stores write-down (reversal) (13,908) (6,154) (20,062) 21,908 Other expenses 1,855 (627) 1,228 2,884 Sustaining cash capital including deferred stripping 20,337 11,675 32,012 47,438 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- All-in sustaining costs ($'000) 185,759 180,886 366,645 260,078 ========== ========== ========== ========== All-in sustaining costs: $/lb of copper produced 2.27 2.15 2.21 1.08

(1) Adjustments to operating cash costs include: treatment, refining and freight differential charges less the 5% Government of Mongolia royalty and other expenses not applicable to the definition of C1 cost.

Working capital

Consolidated working capital comprises those components of current assets and liabilities which support and result from the Company's ongoing running of its current operations. It is provided in order to give a quantifiable indication of the Company's short-term cash generation ability and business efficiency. As a measure linked to current operations and sustaining of the business, working capital excludes: non-trade receivables and payables; financing items; cash and cash equivalents; deferred revenue and non-current inventory.

A reconciliation of consolidated working capital to the financial statements and notes is provided below.

Working capital June 30, December 31, (Stated in $000's of dollars) 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inventories (current) $ 237,629 $ 260,668 Trade and other receivables 23,892 42,557 Trade and other payables: - trade payables and accrued liabilities (277,031) (196,716) - payable to related parties (45,128) (37,248) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidated working capital $ (60,638) $ 69,261 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contractual obligations

Section 9 of the MD&A discloses contractual obligations in relation to the Company's lease, purchase and asset retirement obligations. Amounts relating to these obligations are calculated on the basis of the Company carrying out its future business activities and operations as planned at the period end. As such, contractual obligations presented in the MD&A will differ from amounts presented in the financial statements, which are prepared on the basis of minimum uncancellable commitments to pay in the event of contract termination. The MD&A presentation of contractual obligations is provided in order to give an indication of future expenditure, for the disclosed categories, arising from the Company's continuing operations and development projects.

A reconciliation of contractual obligations at June 30, 2017 to the financial statements and notes is provided below.

Purchase Operating Finance Decommissioning obligations leases leases obligations ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Commitments (MD&A) $ 1,061,664 $ 679,595 $ 12,738 $ 260,841 Cancellable obligations (net of exit costs) (863,845) (167,384) - - Accrued capital expenditure (125,667) - - - Discounting and other adjustments - - - (139,147) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial statement amount $ 72,152 $ 512,211 $ 12,738 $ 121,694 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

QUALIFIED PERSON

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this MD&A in respect of the Oyu Tolgoi mine was prepared under the supervision of Bernard Peters, Technical Director - Mining, OreWin Pty Ltd., B. Eng. (Mining), FAusIMM (201743), and Sharron Sylvester, Technical Director -- Geology, OreWin Pty Ltd., BSc (Geol.), RPGeo AIG (10125). Each of these individuals is a "qualified person" as that term is defined in National Instrument Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).

SELECTED QUARTERLY DATA

($ in millions, except per share information) Quarter Ended --------------------------------- Jun-30 Mar-31 Dec-31 Sep-30 2017 2017 2016 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue Copper-gold concentrate $ 203.7 $ 237.5 $ 224.6 $ 226.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total revenue $ 203.7 $ 237.5 $ 224.6 $ 226.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to owners $ 23.8 $ 41.0 $ 93.3 $ (31.4) Loss from discontinued operations attributable to owners - - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) attributable to owners of Turquoise Hill $ 23.8 $ 41.0 $ 93.3 $ (31.4) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basic income (loss) per share attributable to owners of Turquoise Hill Continuing operations $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ (0.02) Discontinued operations - - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ (0.02) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted income (loss) per share attributable to owners of Turquoise Hill Continuing operations $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ (0.02) Discontinued operations - - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ (0.02) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quarter Ended --------------------------------- Jun-30 Mar-31 Dec-31 Sep-30 2016 2016 2015 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue Copper-gold concentrate $ 329.7 $ 422.7 $ 355.6 $ 431.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total revenue $ 329.7 $ 422.7 $ 355.6 $ 431.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income from continuing operations attributable to owners $ 29.8 $ 118.9 $ 179.7 $ 44.0 Loss from discontinued operations attributable to owners - - (8.7) (22.8) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income attributable to owners of Turquoise Hill $ 29.8 $ 118.9 $ 171.0 $ 21.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basic income (loss) per share attributable to owners of Turquoise Hill Continuing operations $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ 0.09 $ 0.02 Discontinued operations - - - (0.01) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ 0.09 $ 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted income (loss) per share attributable to owners of Turquoise Hill Continuing operations $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ 0.09 $ 0.02 Discontinued operations - - - (0.01) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ 0.09 $ 0.01 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

KEY STATISTICS 1

1Q(4) 2Q 3Q 4Q 2016 2016 2016 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating results Open pit material mined ('000 tonnes) 22,867 22,716 25,739 25,615 Ore treated ('000 tonnes) 9,662 9,525 9,146 9,819 Average mill head grades: Copper (%) 0.70 0.64 0.66 0.61 Gold (g/t) 0.63 0.33 0.21 0.25 Silver (g/t) 1.92 1.92 1.99 1.50 Concentrates produced ('000 tonnes) 229.5 207.1 203.2 206.7 Average concentrate grade (% Cu) 25.1 24.9 22.9 22.0 Production of metals in concentrates: Copper ('000 tonnes) 57.6 51.7 46.6 45.5 Gold ('000 ounces) 144 70 37 49 Silver ('000 ounces) 395 391 361 273 Sales of metals in concentrates: Copper ('000 tonnes) 51.2 54.4 45.7 37.6 Gold ('000 ounces) 175 95 38 39 Silver ('000 ounces) 305 395 341 239 Metal recovery (%) Copper 85.6 83.3 78.0 76.6 Gold 72.2 69.3 62.0 63.4 Silver 66.4 65.9 61.7 57.2 Financial results ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) Revenue 422.7 329.7 226.3 224.6 Concentrates sold ('000 tonnes) 213.1 227.4 206.2 181.9 Revenue by metals in concentrates Copper 202.0 207.9 174.2 178.5 Gold 216.2 115.1 45.8 42.8 Silver 4.5 6.7 6.3 3.3 Operating cash flow 195.4 161.6 24.0 18.2 Cost of sales 207.9 237.1 232.5 184.3 Production and delivery costs 125.9 141.2 134.3 112.5 Depreciation and depletion 82.0 95.9 88.5 79.5 Capital expenditure on cash basis 55.9 53.3 74.4 142.7 Underground 22.6 36.5 46.7 121.0 Open pit(2) 33.3 16.8 27.7 21.7 Royalties 22.7 18.5 13.9 13.0 Operating cash costs(3)(4) 196.6 215.5 187.8 175.4 Unit costs ($) Cost of sales (per pound of copper sold) 1.84 1.98 2.31 2.22 C1 (per pound of copper produced)(3)(4) 0.06 1.12 1.56 1.57 All-in sustaining (per pound of copper produced)(3)(4) 0.66 1.55 2.00 1.90 Financial position Cash and cash equivalents ($'000,000) 1,482.2 1,478.5 1,436.5 1,417.8 1Q 2Q 1H 1H Full Year 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating results Open pit material mined ('000 tonnes) 24,333 25,193 45,582 49,527 96,938 Ore treated ('000 tonnes) 10,087 9,637 19,187 19,724 38,152 Average mill head grades: Copper (%) 0.51 0.51 0.67 0.51 0.65 Gold (g/t) 0.15 0.16 0.48 0.15 0.36 Silver (g/t) 1.30 1.38 1.92 1.34 1.83 Concentrates produced ('000 tonnes) 176.0 171.0 436.6 347.0 846.6 Average concentrate grade (% Cu) 21.6 21.8 25.0 21.7 23.8 Production of metals in concentrates: Copper ('000 tonnes) 38.1 37.2 109.2 75.3 201.3 Gold ('000 ounces) 25 24 213 49 300 Silver ('000 ounces) 215 236 786 450 1,420 Sales of metals in concentrates: Copper ('000 tonnes) 39.5 37.3 105.7 76.7 188.9 Gold ('000 ounces) 32 23 270 55 347 Silver ('000 ounces) 205 222 700 427 1,280 Metal recovery (%) Copper 74.9 74.6 84.5 74.7 81.0 Gold 48.8 47.7 71.2 48.3 68.5 Silver 51.8 53.9 66.2 52.9 63.1 Financial results ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) Revenue 237.5 203.7 752.4 441.1 1,203.3 Concentrates sold ('000 tonnes) 190.2 182.0 440.5 372.2 828.6 Revenue by metals in concentrates Copper 196.6 173.7 409.9 370.3 762.6 Gold 37.5 26.6 331.3 64.1 419.9 Silver 3.4 3.3 11.2 6.7 20.8 Operating cash flow 88.5 51.5 357.1 139.9 399.2 Cost of sales 194.4 188.9 445.0 383.2 861.8 Production and delivery costs 120.7 117.7 267.1 238.4 513.9 Depreciation and depletion 78.3 75.0 177.9 153.3 345.9 Capital expenditure on cash basis 147.9 205.2 109.2 353.0 326.3 Underground 136.4 184.7 59.1 321.1 226.8 Open pit(2) 11.5 20.5 50.1 32.0 99.5 Royalties 14.3 12.5 41.2 26.9 68.1 Operating cash costs(3)(4) 168.4 163.6 412.1 332.0 775.3 Unit costs ($) Cost of sales (per pound of copper sold) 2.23 2.30 1.91 2.26 2.07 C1 (per pound of copper produced)(3)(4) 1.85 1.92 0.56 1.89 1.02 All-in sustaining (per pound of copper produced)(3)(4) 2.15 2.27 1.08 2.21 1.48 Financial position Cash and cash equivalents ($'000,000) 1,386.3 1,378.5 1,417.8

(1) Any financial information in this press release should be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements or condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the reporting periods indicated. (2) Open-pit capital expenditure includes both sustaining and non- underground development activities. (3) Please refer to the NON-GAAP MEASURES section of this press release for further information. (4) Operating cash costs, C1 and all-in sustaining unit costs for the three months ended March 31, 2016 have been revised to correctly reflect the change in inventory as reported in the Company's reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash flow generated from operating activities.

TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. Consolidated Statements of Income (Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June Six Months Ended June 30, 30, Note 2017 2016 2017 2016 ------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 4 $ 203,668 $ 329,744 $ 441,134 $ 752,398 Cost of sales 5 (188,857) (237,127) (383,236) (445,043) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross margin 14,811 92,617 57,898 307,355 Operating expenses 6 (35,638) (90,454) (76,295) (167,331) Corporate administration expenses (5,662) (4,095) (10,154) (8,659) Other income (expenses) 2,051 (5,408) 1,314 (6,765) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income (loss) before finance items and taxes (24,438) (7,340) (27,237) 124,600 Finance items Finance income 7 41,478 15,388 79,384 16,774 Finance costs 7 (41,195) (25,500) (85,003) (27,343) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 283 (10,112) (5,619) (10,569) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income (loss) from operations before taxes (24,155) (17,452) (32,856) 114,031 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income and other taxes 23,760 (6,589) 62,177 (16,441) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income (loss) for the period $ (395) $ (24,041) $ 29,321 $ 97,590 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attributable to owners of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. 23,846 29,767 64,814 148,694 Attributable to owners of non- controlling interests (24,241) (53,808) (35,493) (51,104) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income (loss) for the period $ (395) $ (24,041) $ 29,321 $ 97,590 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. 19 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.07 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's) 2,012,314 2,012,314 2,012,314 2,012,314 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The notes to these financial statements, which are available on our website, are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 ------------------------------------------- Income (loss) for the period $ (395) $ (24,041) $ 29,321 $ 97,590 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that have been / may be classified subsequently to income or loss: Fair value movements: Gains (losses) on revaluation of available for sale investments (Note 16) (1,835) (1,078) 839 (3,715) (Gains) losses on revaluation of available for sale investments transferred to the statement of income (Note 16) - 379 (39) 2,112 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period (a) $ (1,835) $ (699) $ 800 $ (1,603) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ (2,230) $ (24,740) $ 30,121 $ 95,987 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attributable to owners of Turquoise Hill $ 22,011 $ 29,068 $ 65,614 $ 147,091 Attributable to owners of non- controlling interests (24,241) (53,808) (35,493) (51,104) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ (2,230) $ (24,740) $ 30,121 $ 95,987 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(a) No tax charges and credits arose on items recognized as other comprehensive income or loss in 2017 (2016: nil). The notes to these financial statements, which are available on our website, are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June Six Months Ended June 30, 30, Note 2017 2016 2017 2016 -------------------------------------------------------- Cash generated from operating activities before interest and tax 18 $ 51,464 $ 161,644 $ 139,944 $ 357,056 Interest received 14,336 2,052 26,674 3,394 Interest paid (107,173) (15,548) (119,817) (16,161) Income and other taxes paid (2,592) (67,463) (4,478) (67,726) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities (43,965) 80,685 42,323 276,563 Cash flows from investing activities Receivable from related party: amounts deposited 20 - (4,156,284) - (4,156,284) Receivable from related party: amounts withdrawn 20 240,000 - 270,000 - Expenditures on property, plant and equipment (205,166) (53,275) (353,042) (109,222) Proceeds from sale and redemption of financial assets - 1,623 63 4,056 Proceeds from sales of mineral property rights and other assets - 1,000 - 2,800 Other investing cash flows 173 49 173 73 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash generated from (used in) investing activities 35,007 (4,206,887) (82,806) (4,258,577) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from project finance facility 13 3,082 4,274,321 3,082 4,274,321 Payment of project finance fees (1,910) (152,253) (1,910) (158,999) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash generated from financing activities 1,172 4,122,068 1,172 4,115,322 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 10 409 66 1,284 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (7,776) (3,725) (39,245) 134,592 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period $ 1,386,285 $ 1,482,195 $ 1,417,754 $ 1,343,878 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period 1,378,509 1,478,470 1,378,509 1,478,470 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents as presented on the balance sheets $ 1,378,509 $ 1,478,470 $ 1,378,509 $ 1,478,470 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The notes to these financial statements, which are available on our website, are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, Note 2017 2016 ----------------------------- Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 8 $ 1,378,509 $ 1,417,754 Inventories 9 237,629 260,668 Trade and other receivables 23,892 42,557 Prepaid expenses and other assets 43,559 23,456 Receivable from related party 10 1,433,160 979,544 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3,116,749 2,723,979 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 11 6,781,227 6,417,031 Inventories 9 47,381 20,783 Deferred income tax assets 14 367,918 296,399 Receivable from related party and other financial assets 10 2,287,189 3,002,019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9,483,715 9,736,232 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets $ 12,600,464 $ 12,460,211 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current liabilities Trade and other payables 12 $ 341,025 $ 253,405 Deferred revenue 40,353 36,702 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 381,378 290,107 Non-current liabilities Borrowings and other financial liabilities 13 4,147,566 4,139,143 Deferred income tax liabilities 14 15,710 8,072 Decommissioning obligations 15 121,694 118,903 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4,284,970 4,266,118 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities $ 4,666,348 $ 4,556,225 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Share capital 11,432,122 11,432,122 Contributed surplus 1,557,922 1,557,913 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 16 398 (402) Deficit (4,197,941) (4,262,755) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity attributable to owners of Turquoise Hill 8,792,501 8,726,878 Attributable to non-controlling interests 17 (858,385) (822,892) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 7,934,116 7,903,986 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities and equity $ 12,600,464 $ 12,460,211 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The notes to these financial statements, which are available on our website, are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. Consolidated Statements of Equity (Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Unaudited)

------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 Attributable to owners of Turquoise Hill ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated other comprehensive Contributed income (loss) Share capital surplus (Note 16) ------------------------------------------------- Opening balance $ 11,432,122 $ 1,557,913 $ (402) Income for the period - - - Other comprehensive income for the period - - 800 Employee share plans - 9 - ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Closing balance $ 11,432,122 $ 1,557,922 $ 398 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six Months Ended June 30, 2016 Attributable to owners of Turquoise Hill ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated other comprehensive Contributed loss Share capital surplus (Note 16) ------------------------------------------------- Opening balance $ 11,432,122 $ 1,555,774 $ (14) Income for the period - - - Other comprehensive loss for the period - - (1,603) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Closing balance $ 11,432,122 $ 1,555,774 $ (1,617) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six Months Ended June Attributable to owners of 30, 2017 Turquoise Hill ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non- controlling Interests Deficit Total (Note 17) Total equity ---------------------------------------------------- Opening balance $(4,262,755) $ 8,726,878 $ (822,892) $ 7,903,986 Income for the period 64,814 64,814 (35,493) 29,321 Other comprehensive income for the period - 800 - 800 Employee share plans - 9 - 9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Closing balance $(4,197,941) $ 8,792,501 $ (858,385) $ 7,934,116 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six Months Ended June Attributable to owners of 30, 2016 Turquoise Hill ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non- controlling Interests Deficit Total (Note 17) Total equity ---------------------------------------------------- Opening balance $(4,473,360) $ 8,514,522 $ (718,909) $ 7,795,613 Income for the period 148,694 148,694 (51,104) 97,590 Other comprehensive loss for the period - (1,603) - (1,603) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Closing balance $(4,324,666) $ 8,661,613 $ (770,013) $ 7,891,600 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The notes to these financial statements, which are available on our website, are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

Forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements made herein, including statements relating to matters that are not historical facts and statements of the Company's beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future events or future performance, reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "could", "should", "expect", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "plan", "estimate", "will", "believe" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. These include, but are not limited to, statements respecting anticipated business activities, planned expenditures, corporate strategies, and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements and information are made based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be accurate. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global economic conditions, and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of copper, gold and silver, anticipated capital and operating costs, anticipated future production and cash flows, and the status of the Company's relationship and interaction with the Government of Mongolia on the continued development of Oyu Tolgoi and Oyu Tolgoi LLC internal governance. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and information include, among others, copper, gold and silver price volatility; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, mineral reserves and resources and metallurgical recoveries; development plans for processing resources; matters relating to proposed exploration or expansion; mining operational and development risks; litigation risks; regulatory restrictions (including environmental regulatory restrictions and liability); communications with local stakeholders and community relations; activities, actions or assessments by governmental authorities; events or circumstances that may affect the Company's ability to deliver its products in a timely manner; currency fluctuations; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the global economic climate; dilution; share price volatility; competition; loss of key employees; additional funding requirements; capital and operating costs, including with respect to the development of additional deposits and processing facilities; and defective title to mineral claims or property. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. All such forward-looking statements and information are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company's management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements, however, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements or information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcomes will not occur. Events or circumstances could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 23, 2017 in respect of the year ended December 31, 2016 (the "AIF").

Readers are further cautioned that the list of factors enumerated in the "Risk Factors" section of the AIF that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions with respect to the Company, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

