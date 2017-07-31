sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 31.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,853 Euro		+0,155
+2,72 %
WKN: A0B7XJ ISIN: CA5503721063 Ticker-Symbol: GXD 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,041
6,135
22:45
6,017
6,145
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION5,853+2,72 %