TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- NSR Resources Inc. ("NSR" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Carmelo Marrelli is appointed as director of the Company and Cindy Davis as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Li Hua.

Juan Enrique Rassmuss, President and Chairman notes: "Carmelo Marrelli and Cindy Davis are excellent additions to NSR, and we are very excited to have their combined extensive experience drive the Company forward. We wish to thank Li Hua for her service."

Carmelo Marrelli is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA, CGA) and has over 17 years of experience offering regulatory compliance services to listed companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V).

Cindy Davis is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and serves as Chief Financial Officer of several companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V).

