TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- Cordoba Minerals Corp. ("Cordoba" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: CDB)(OTCQX: CDBMF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,340,000 restricted share units and 150,000 stock options exercisable at a price of C$0.81 per share to non-executive directors and certain officers, employees, and consultants pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan and its Stock Option Plan.

The options will vest as to 25% on the date of grant, with an additional 25% vesting on each yearly anniversary of the date of grant thereafter. The options expire on July 31, 2022.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects in Colombia. Cordoba is currently focused on the highly prospective, district-scale San Matias Copper-Gold Project located at sea level with excellent infrastructure and near operating open-pit mines in the Department of Cordoba. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

