According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global online video platforms market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 16% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731006040/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global online video platforms market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Online Video Platforms Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The increase in the number of devices that can support digital content and the rise in the accessing speed of the Internet is providing consumers a wide variety of choices with respect to information and entertainment.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The market research analysis categorizes the global online video platforms market into three major segments based on type. They are:

UGC model

DIY model

SaaS model

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

UGC model

Content, such as videos, blogs, and photos, generated by users and distributed through digital networks is called UGC or consumer-generated media. YouTube, Vimeo, and Facebook are some of the examples of UGC sites. UGC is considered as a creative activity that is beyond any professional activity. It provides a platform where the user need not code and create a player.

"UGC sites take care of UGC hosting and distribution of the video. UGC videos can be hosted on the user and the UGC sites, which potentially increases the number of views per video. UGC videos are very popular and powerful as they can influence the buying decisions of the audience. Thus, they help market the brands and generate revenue," says Ujjwal Doshi, a lead analyst at Technavio for Internet and e-commerce research.

DIY model

DIY is a trend where people are engaged in projects that are creative and cost-saving. It is a method of building or modifying things without any direct help from professionals. Individuals engage in producing useful models with the help of raw or semi-raw materials with different components. People encode the video files by creating necessary players and links to upload the files onto their websites.

DIY works from a technology point of view and may not be the optimal approach for attaining the target of viewing videos online. Many organizations start with a DIY model that is customized to serve the video publishing needs. With further growth, organizations use commercial video platforms to manage video publishing operations. A few of the DIY distribution sites are Intelivideo, Pivotshare, Topspin, and Kinonation.

SaaS model

SaaS is a software distribution model and is a fee-based service model to host and distribute videos. It excludes the need for marketers to install and run applications on their systems. Therefore, the overhead expenses of software, hardware, maintenance, installation, and support are eliminated. Organizations subscribe to SaaS as it offers flexible payment models, such as pay-as-you-go, where payments are made based on monthly services. It is highly scalable as it offers customers with features such as access to more, less, or on-demand content. It helps to perform automatic updates, and users can access the content from any Internet-enabled device.

"Many SaaS OVP vendors offer encoding, hosting, and customizable players to help organizations maximize the views earned per video. Also, vendors distribute videos to other sites to provide improved interactivity, which improves the sales cycle. All these features are now available at USD 20 per month. For all the extended features, SaaS is a popular OVP and is expected to continue accounting for a large market share throughout the forecast period," says Ujjwal.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Brightcove

Comcast Technology Solutions

Kaltura

Ooyala

YouTube

Browse Related Reports:

Global Transparent Cache Market 2017-2021

Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market 2017-2021

Global Ticket Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731006040/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com