

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) revealed earnings for second quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $25.58 million, or $0.71 per share. This was lower than $30.70 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to $132.73 million. This was down from $140.69 million last year.



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $25.58 Mln. vs. $30.70 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.71 vs. $0.86 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q2): $132.73 Mln vs. $140.69 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $122 - $129 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $512 - $528 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX