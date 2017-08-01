The "Poland B2C E-Commerce Market 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Poland ranks sixth in the EU in terms of population and has managed stable growth rates for B2C E-Commerce sales. Though more advanced European markets have better Internet and online shopper penetration rates, Poland's E-Commerce sales for 2016 maintained a higher growth rate than the regional average. E-Commerce growth is championed through consumers aged 25-34 due to over two-thirds of them already making online purchases, a rate that is 25 percentage points over the average for the entire population.

Poland's online retail market is also furthered because of developments in mobile commerce. Between 2015 and 2016, the share of Internet users that use their smartphones for shopping and other related activities almost doubled. A smaller double-digit share of digital buyers in Poland completed purchases from foreign online vendors including eBay, AliExpress, and Amazon.

Allegro ranks first as the leading player in Poland's online retail market in terms of both market share and website hits, as the publication showcases. In early 2017, South African company Naspers reaped more than double the acquisition price through the selling off of its stake in Allegro due to the hefty growth throughout recent years.

Key Questions Answered

How large is the Polish online retail market in terms of sales?

What are the projections for B2C E-Commerce sales in Poland in 2020?

Which important market trends are influencing the development of online retail in this country?

Which payment and delivery methods do Poland's online shoppers prefer?

Who is the largest E-Commerce market player in Poland in terms of 2016 market share?



Companies Mentioned

Alibaba Group

Allegro Group CZ S.R.O

Amazon.com Inc

eBay Inc

Naspers Ltd

OLX Inc

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Overview International Comparisons

3. Trends

4. Sales Shares

5. Internet Users Online Shoppers

6. Products

7. Payment

8. Delivery

9. Players

