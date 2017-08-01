The "Turkey B2C E-Commerce Market 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Increases to the Internet penetration rate that have reached more than half of the population have spurred the strong double-digit growth rate of online sales over the recent years in Turkey. Nevertheless, only about one in three of connected consumers actually completed online purchases in 2016, revealing the lack of trust in online retail. In addition, a mere one-digit share of Turkey's total retail sales stemmed from digital in 2016, a number less than the global average. This untapped potential for online retail could propel Turkey towards ranking sixth in comparison with the leading emerging markets regarding online retail by 2025.

Secondary research citations also reveal important facts regarding payment methods, product categories and online retail platforms. In Turkey, online consumers preferred to purchase the category of clothing the most in 2016, while credit card was the most preferred method of online payment. In regard to competition, three online marketplaces are in the lead: Hepsiburada, Gittigidiyor and N11.

Mobile commerce has made major advancements in Turkey. As of early this year, smartphone was the most used device for completing online purchases, more than laptop, desktop computer and tablet. According to the author's research findings, mobile's share of total online retail could skyrocket to nearly 50% by 2021.

Key Questions Answered:

What was the market size of retail E-Commerce in Turkey in 2016?

What are the main drivers and barriers to the growth of online retail in this country?

Which payment methods and product categories do Turkey's online shoppers prefer?

How high is the M-Commerce share of Internet retail sales and what is the projection for 2019?

From which E-Commerce platforms do online shoppers in Turkey buy the most?



Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Overview International Comparisons

3. Trends

4. Sales Shares

5. Internet Users Online Shoppers

6. Products

7. Payment

8. Delivery

9. Players

