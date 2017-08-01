

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A White House press release issued Monday morning highlighted President Donald Trump's upcoming ceremony awarding the Medal of Honor to Vietnam War medic James C. McCloughan.



But as is often the case with the Trump administration, what should have been a glowing moment - and an easy PR win - was overshadowed by turmoil.



The mainstream media dutifully covered the ceremony as Trump bestowed the nation's highest military honor on McCloughan.



However, attention was quickly torn away, as reporters chomped at the bit to cover the 'big' news of the day.



Just moments before the ceremony began, it was revealed that Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci was fired from his role as White House Communications Director.



Reports indicated that the decision to remove Scaramucci came at the request of new Chief of Staff John Kelly - the latest in a series of moves shaking up the White House.



The appointment of Scaramucci sent shockwaves through Washington just ten days ago, leading to the resignation of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.



Scaramucci continued to make headlines in subsequent days with a crude tirade against other members of Trump's senior staff, including since-fired chief of staff Reince Priebus.



Specialist McCloughan, on the other hand, was being honored for voluntarily risking his life on nine separate occasions to rescue wounded and disoriented comrades.



One can fault the media for focusing on the firing of Scaramucci over the heroics of McCloughan, but the blame clearly falls at the feet of the president.



Before the hiring of Scaramucci, the position of White House Communications Director was scarcely mentioned; it was a position that had effectively been vacant for almost two months.



But when Scaramucci was given the role, the White House felt it was important enough to hold a prolonged question-and-answer session with the media.



So important in fact, that a mere 10 days later, his removal from the position overshadowed the honoring of an American hero - a shameful situation for a president who denies that his White House is in chaos.



Mr. Trump, you should be ashamed of yourself.



It can be argued that the West Wing needs another 'clean slate' after numerous legislative defeats. But the fact that the culmination of the latest staffing upheaval would basically stamp out any coverage of a truly heroic man is appalling.



Firing Scaramucci could not have waited a day? Or even a few hours?



Agree or not with its policy goals, any presidential administration should be able to honor a man of respect and honor without having the ceremony eclipsed by an ongoing expression of ego.



(The proceeding is an opinion piece by Editors Scott Izard. The views expressed are not necessarily those of RTTNews.)



