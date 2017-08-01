

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in four straight sessions, collecting almost 30 points or 1 percent along the way. Now at a four-month closing high, the Shanghai Composite Index rests just beneath the 3,275-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is unclear, thanks to a lack of catalysts, although crude oil will likely limit any downside. The European and U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the resource stocks and mixed performances from the financials and properties.



For the day, the index advanced 19.79 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 3,273.03 after trading between 3,251.19 and 3,276.95. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 0.6 percent to end at 1,879.10.



Among the actives, Aluminum Corp of China, Yunnan Aluminium, and Hesteel all surged by the 10 percent daily limit, while Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.27 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 0.72 percent, Bank of China jumped 1.03 percent, Vanke skidded 1.10 percent, Gemdale shed 0.99 percent, PetroChina added 0.37 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) collected 0.16 percent, China Life tumbled 1.15 percent and Ping An of China gained 0.25 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is of little help as stocks opened higher Monday before fading and ending mixed - although the Dow hit a fresh record closing high.



The Dow climbed 60.81 points or 0.3 percent to 21,891.12, while the NASDAQ fell 26.55 points or 0.4 percent to 6,348.12 and the S&P eased 1.80 points or 0.1 percent to 2,470.30.



The choppy trading came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of Friday's monthly jobs report.



In economic news, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales rebounded more than expected in June. Also, MNI Indicators reported growth in Chicago business activity slowed more than expected in July.



Crude oil futures rebounded from early losses Monday, creeping closer to $50 for the first time this summer. Helped also by a weak U.S. dollar, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 7 cents at $49.78 a barrel. Crude oil jumped more than 8 percent in July.



Closer to home, China will release July results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin later this morning, with forecasts expecting the score to hold steady at 50.4.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX