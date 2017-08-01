Gas Generator Market to Grow 8.01% CAGR to 2021 Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Gas generator market analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emerging alternative backup power equipment. Generators have been in use as auxiliary power equipment for a long time in residential households. However, the emergence and growing popularity of alternative backup power equipment will have a negative impact on the global gas generator market, especially the portable gas generator segment.

According to the gas generator market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing popularity of gas generators. Diesel generators are noisier than gas generators and are not used in commercial and residential applications. Thus, many large end-users have started using gas generators, which has led to an increased manufacturing of gas-powered generators. End-users are opting for gas generators as, unlike a diesel generator, the work of filling a generator with gas during a power outage is eliminated.

The analysts forecast global gas generator market to grow at a CAGR of 8.01% during the period 2017-2021. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The following companies as the key players in the global gas generator market: Caterpillar, Cummins, Generac Power Systems, and Kohler. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: APR Energy, Aggreko, Briggs and Stratton, Camda New Energy Equipment, Cooper Corporation, Dresser-Rand, Elcos, F.G. Wilson, General Electric, Genesal Energy, GENMAC, Greaves Cotton, Guangdong Honny Power-Tech, Guangdong Westinpower, HIMOINSA, HIPOWER, JAKSON GROUP, Kirloskar Oil Engines, MAN Truck & Bus, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, Perkins Engines Company, Powerica, PR INDUSTRIAL (PRAMAC), Rolls-Royce Power Systems, Shandong Naipute Gas Power, Sudhir Power, Wärtsilä, Wuxi Baifa Power, and Yamaha Motor.

Global Gas Generator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gas generator market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/shipments/sales/volume/value.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Technological advances in diesel generators impact the adoption of gas generators. In diesel engine technology, improved fuel economy continues to be the most significant development. Diesel generators are used significantly in the industrial sector, although currently, a majority of the end-users, in general, prefer gas generators. The industrial sector considers fuel economy as an important parameter while buying equipment for power backup.

Another related report is Global Diesel Generator Market for Industrial Applications 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global diesel generator market for industrial applications to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% during the period 2017-2021. The following companies as the key players in the global diesel generator market for industrial applications: Caterpillar, Cummins, Generac, and Kohler. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: APR Energy, Atlas Copco, JCB Broadcrown, Dresser-Rand, FG Wilson, General Electric, GUANGDONG WESTINPOWER, HIMOINSA, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, MQ Power, MTU Onsite Energy, Perkins, Wacker Neuson, Wärtsilä, and Yanmar.



One trend in the market is generator rental services. When it comes to large diesel generators, industrial end-users are often opting for rental services instead of buying them. This trend is more evident in developing nations where the total cost of ownership is an important aspect of the total revenue earned. Revenue earned is generally evaluated in terms of revenue earned either by renting power backup equipment or from a temporary power plant. Browse complete report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1142961-global-diesel-generator-market-for-industrial-applications-2017-2021.html .



