sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,466  Euro		+0,002
+0,43 %
WKN: A2DM4E ISIN: CA70538Q1063 Ticker-Symbol: 3PP1 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PEEKS SOCIAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PEEKS SOCIAL LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,477
0,50
31.07.
0,475
0,494
31.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PEEKS SOCIAL LTD
PEEKS SOCIAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PEEKS SOCIAL LTD0,466+0,43 %