

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.1.



That's down from 52.4 in June, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, there were slower gains in output and new orders, while a rise in demand for high-tech manufactures was offset by a weaker rise in exports.



However, optimism regarding future output hit a series record high.



