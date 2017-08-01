

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The governments of Mexico and Japan on Monday ratified a bilateral free trade agreement as part of the visit by the Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray Caso to Japan.



Officials underscored the relevance of the bilateral economic relationship, which has surpassed US$ 21.5 billion, placing Japan as Mexico's third largest trading partner. Japan is the only country in Asia with which Mexico has a free trade agreement in force.



During the meeting, Caso and his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, highlighted as 'excellent' the bilateral relations and the increase in direct investment in Mexico, which attracted more than a thousand Japanese companies to the country.



