

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China picked up steam in July, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Tuesday with a Manufacturing OMI score of 51.1.



That beat forecasts for 50.4, which would have been unchanged from the previous month. It also moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, both output and new orders rose at the fastest rates for five months, helped by a solid upturn in new export sales.



Inflationary pressures ticked up, with both input prices and output charges rising at faster rates than in June.



