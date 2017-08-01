APR Energy Delivers Backup Generation for South Australia

Mobile Power Plants to be Deployed in Just Weeks

JACKSONVILLE, Florida, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --A newly signed contract with SA Power Networks installs APR Energy as the last line of defense against power outages in South Australia, adding more than 200MW to the grid through the use of emissions-friendly mobile gas turbines at two sites. The plants should provide critical grid stability before December 1, 2017.

"APR Energy is pleased to provide emergency back-up generation for South Australian households and businesses," said John Campion, chairman of APR Energy, a global leader in fast-track power solutions. "Ensuring that the people of South Australia have this critically needed power quickly will play an important role in mitigating the risk of blackouts and the need for load shedding during the peak summer months."

APR Energy's project will comprise the newest generation of GE TM2500 turbines, featuring the latest advancements in mobile turbine technology in the industry. The turbines will be connected to the South Australia grid at substations in Edinburgh and Lonsdale. The full turnkey project includes all installation, operations and maintenance, as well as transformation from 11kV to 66kV.

"This is another important step in South Australia taking charge of its own energy future," said Premier Jay Weatherill. "This solution will deliver long-term back-up generation for South Australia before this summer. Importantly, this solution will deliver more generation capacity than originally planned, while emitting less carbon pollution than Torrens Island Power Station" - a natural gas-power generating facility near the state capital Adelaide.

This is APR Energy's third project in Australia - the others being for Horizon Power and Hydro Tasmania - both relying on mobile gas turbines. APR Energy's turbine technology enables it to rapidly inject large blocks of power at the first sign of grid instability. Its turbines produce 94% lower NOx emissions, significantly less particulate matter and 20% less noise than the emissions-intensive diesel reciprocating engines typically found in the temporary power market, providing an environmentally friendly solution for South Australia.

About APR Energy

APR Energy is the world's leading provider of fast-track mobile turbine power, and has installed over 3,000MW of power capacity across more than 30 countries. Our fast, flexible and full-service solutions provide customers with rapid access to reliable electricity when and where they need it, for as long as they need it. Combining state-of-the-art, fuel-efficient technology with industry-leading expertise, our scalable turnkey plants help run cities, countries and industries around the world, in both developed and developing markets. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.aprenergy.com.

