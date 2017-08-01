

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) is creating a new unit that develops avionics for its commercial and military aircraft.



Boeing Avionics will focus on navigation, flight controls, information systems and other technology with a goal of bringing goods to market next decade, the Chicago-based company said.



'Our new avionics organization continues our strategy to build targeted vertical capability so that we can further drive cost down and value up for our customers, in all phases of a product's life cycle,' Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said in the internal announcement Monday.



The new business unit will grow to a workforce of about 600 by 2019 from the current 120.



Boeing Avionics will be headed by Allan Brown, a senior defense executive, reporting to Chief Technology Officer Greg Hyslop.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX