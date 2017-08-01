

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Tuesday as higher commodity prices, upbeat corporate earnings results from Japanese companies and better-than-expected China Caixin manufacturing PMI data boosted investor sentiment.



The latest survey from Caixin revealed that the manufacturing sector in China picked up steam in July, with a Manufacturing PMI score of 51.1. That beat forecasts for 50.4, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



The Australian market is modestly higher, extending gains from the previous session despite the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street. Investors are cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest-rate decision later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 14.40 points or 0.25 percent to 5,735.00, off a high of 5,737.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 12.60 points or 0.22 percent to 5,786.50.



In the mining space, BHP Billion, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are all adding more than 1 percent each after iron ore prices rose to almost $74 a ton.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is rising almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is up more than 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Oil Search is down 0.6 percent and Santos is losing 0.2 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is advancing more than 1 percent even as crude oil prices rose above $50 a barrel overnight.



In the banking sector, Commonwealth Bank is adding 0.4 percent, while National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are down in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.3 percent.



Treasury Wine Estates reiterated its second-half earnings guidance and said growth prospects in China remain intact. The wine supplier's shares are gaining almost 6 percent.



In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates today. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



The RBA also will release its commodity price index numbers for July.



The latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in July, and at a faster rate, with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 56.0. That's up from 55.0 in June, and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.8002, up from US$0.7980 on Monday.



The Japanese market is rebounding, with the increase in commodity prices lifting resources stocks. Investors also digested local corporate earnings results.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 55.46 points or 0.28 percent to 19,980.64, off a high of 19,999.46 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Toshiba is gaining more than 4 percent and Canon is rising 0.3 percent, while Sony and Panasonic are down 0.2 percent each.



Among automakers, Toyota is advancing almost 1 percent and Honda is up 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing more than 1 percent.



Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is rising more than 2 percent after the bank reported a 31 percent increase in profit for the June quarter.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising 0.6 percent and Japan Petroleum is advancing almost 1 percent after crude oil prices rose above $50 a barrel overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Nippon Kayaku is gaining more than 10 percent, Toyo Seikan Group is rising more than 4 percent and Nitto Denko is higher by more than 3 percent.



Mitsubishi Electric's shares are advancing more than 1 percent after the company recorded a 58 percent surge in its first-quarter profit and raised its fiscal 2018 outlook.



On the flip side, Taiyo Yuden, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Kawasaki Heavy Industries are all losing more than 5 percent each.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei showed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.1. That's down from 52.4 in June, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 110 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea is advancing more than 1 percent, while Shanghai, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Malaysia and Taiwan are also higher. Singapore and Indonesia are edging lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Monday as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the monthly jobs report on Friday.



While the Dow climbed 60.81 points or 0.3 percent to 21,891.12, the Nasdaq fell 26.55 points or 0.4 percent to 6,348.12 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.80 points or 0.1 percent to 2,470.30.



The major European markets also finished mixed on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index fell 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil futures rebounded from early losses Monday to settle at above $50 a barrel for the first time in two months. Helped also by a weak U.S. dollar, WTI futures added $0.46 or nearly 1 percent to close at $50.17 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, its highest level since May 24.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX