HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/31/17 -- Star Properties Group (HKSE: 1560), a commercial and residential property developer, is proud to announce that it will be the title sponsor for DStage's The Rainbow Concert, which will be held at MacPherson Stadium in Mong Kok Sept. 15, 2017.

The Rainbow Concert is a non-profit show that will feature Hong Kong singers Supper Moment, Phil Lam and JW.

DStage is a creativity campaign that was launched by Metropolitan Production Limited to give dreamers a platform to connect with the public and be recognized for their talents and achievement. The campaign will feature a series of activities designed to encourage and inspire Hong Kong people to follow their dreams and find the courage and passion to succeed.

"Star Properties Group is honored to be the headlining sponsor of DStage's The Rainbow Concert," Joe Chan, CEO of Star Properties Group, said. "The message resonates very well with Star Properties Group's values; we encourage people to pursue their dreams and we want to support initiatives that showcase the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit found in Hong Kong.

"Supper Moment, Phil Lam and JW represent this idea very well; several of their songs carry the message of not giving up, working hard and following one's dreams."

"We are privileged and honored to have Star Properties Group as our title sponsor for this concert, and we appreciate their commitment to supporting local initiatives in Hong Kong that are aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and creativity," Judy Suen, marketing manager for Metropolitan Production, said.

About Star Properties Group

Star Properties Group (Cayman Islands) Limited (HKSE: 1560) is a property development and investment firm based in Hong Kong. It is a publicly traded company listed on the mainboard of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Star Properties invests in sites with high redevelopment potential and converts them into high end industrial, commercial and residential complexes.

Media Contact:

Colin Ho

Phone Number: 3159 2943 / 90788950

Email: Email Contact



