Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-6252-2176 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Aug 1, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced its "Fujitsu Group Health Statement," as below:In order to maintain and improve the health of employees and their families, the Fujitsu Group has worked on various health measures including cancer and lifestyle-related diseases prevention, as well as stress checks for mental well-being. Going forward, Fujitsu will further strengthen such endeavors and consider ways to promote health management that utilizes information and communication technology (ICT) and big data.To advance this approach, the Fujitsu Group has newly formulated the "Fujitsu Group Health Statement" as a basis of engagement in health management as it seeks to realize the corporate principles of the Fujitsu Way. In coordination with measures to promote diversity and transform the ways people work, Fujitsu is clearly positioning employee health as the foundation of management, and in light of its own internal experience, the company will further promote the strategic maintenance and improvement of health for employees and their families.Fujitsu Group Health StatementThe Fujitsu Group aims to create an environment where every employee, healthy in both mind and body, can work with enthusiasm. In order to bring about a prosperous future that fulfills the dreams of people throughout the world, the company will continually accept the challenge to pursue innovation and contribute to a comfortable and secure network-based society.Policy Objectives1. Fujitsu will further strengthen the ongoing health maintenance and improvement measures while proactively supporting the autonomous health management of each employee.2. In coordination with measures to promote diversity and transform the ways people work, Fujitsu will comprehensively promote a range of initiatives including health maintenance and improvement for employees and their families, the achievement of work-life balance, increased productivity, and the creation of workplaces where diverse employees can thrive.3. By providing ICT to enhance health management, Fujitsu will contribute to improved health and productivity for employees, customers, and the society as a whole.Examples of Health Measures Using ICT and Big Data- Remote service of health guidance using ICT- Health guidance and services that encourage individual behavior change using information (diet, medicine, stress level and sleep, etc.) that can be collected with mobile devices- Dietary decision and automatic recommendation of meals through cooperation with corporate cafeterias and convenience stores- A healthcare report service based on employee and their family's health data. This service would safely use big data to prevent the onset and progression of lifestyle-related diseasesAbout Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.* Please see this press release, with images, at:http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.