DSM Reports H1 2017 Results

H1 Highlights

Continued good performance in Q2 concludes very strong H1

Sales up 11% to €4,320m, with 8% organic growth

Adjusted EBITDA up 16% to €721m, driven by both Nutrition and Materials

ROCE up 170 bps to 12.2%

Net profit up 42% to €312m

Interim dividend of €0.58 per ordinary share

Outlook 2017: slightly improved

Key figures and indicators

in EUR million H1 2017 H1 2016 % Change Volume Price/mix FX Other Sales 4,320 3,907 11% 6% 2% 3% 0% Nutrition 2,778 2,545 9% 5% 1% 3% 0% Materials 1,426 1,240 15% 8% 5% 1% 1% Adjusted EBITDA 721 624 16% Nutrition 528 462 14% Materials 241 212 14% EBITDA 689 603 ROCE (%)(1) 12.2% 10.5%

(1) January up until June

CEO statement

Feike Sijbesma, CEO/Chairman of the DSM Managing Board, commented: "DSM maintained its positive momentum with a very strong first half-year performance. The second quarter was another very good quarter.

Halfway through Strategy 2018, we are well ahead of our targets. All businesses are delivering on their growth initiatives, helping us outpace the market; we increasingly provide our customers with innovative solutions, resulting in a continued shift toward specialties. Furthermore, we are fully on track with our wide-ranging cost-reduction and efficiency improvement programs, while anchoring the high-performance culture we strive for. We also continued to make good progress with our sustainability agenda, future-proofing our operations and delivering products and solutions which help our customers to make their businesses more sustainable. The expected Patheon transaction demonstrates our commitment to monetize the significant value within our associates and earlier than anticipated.

While being mindful of the volatile macro-economic environment and the higher-base results achieved since 2015, we are confident for the remainder of the year and have increased our outlook for the full year."

Outlook 2017 slightly improved

DSM now expects to deliver full-year 2017 results above the targets set out in its Strategy 2018, with an EBITDA growth for the year moving slightly up from high single-digit to double digit, and with a ROCE increase moving from double digit basis points to over 100 basis points.

Q2 Highlights

DSM reports a very good Q2

Sales up 8% to €2,161m, with 6% organic growth

Adjusted EBITDA up 15% to €376m

Nutrition: 4% organic sales growth; Adjusted EBITDA up 14%

Materials: 4% volume growth; Adjusted EBITDA up 9%

Key figures and indicators

in EUR million Q2 2017 Q2 2016 % Change Volume Price/mix FX Other Sales 2,161 1,994 8% 4% 2% 2% 0% Nutrition 1,380 1,295 7% 4% 0% 3% 0% Materials 725 640 13% 4% 7% 1% 1% Adjusted EBITDA 376 328 15% Nutrition 271 237 14% Materials 128 117 9% EBITDA 355 332 ROCE (%)(1) 12.2% 10.5%

(1) January up until June

DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.'

Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in life sciences and materials sciences DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 25,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

