Gemalto: Telefónica launches 'out of the box' mobile connectivity for consumer devices with latest Gemalto cloud service

Leading telecoms operator offers remote subscription management for consumer IoT devices such as tablets, connected PCs and wearables

Gemalto's On-Demand Connectivity cloud service available to Telefónica Group companies across 17 different countries

Consumers can conveniently add new devices to their subscription plans

Fully compliant with the GSMA Remote SIM Provisioning specifications to ensure compatibility and avoid fragmentation

Amsterdam, August 1 2017 - Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, is supplying Telefónica Group, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world, with an On-Demand Connectivity (http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/networks/on-demand-connectivity/) cloud service that enables 'out-of-the-box' mobile connectivity for consumer products such as connected PCs and wearables. As a result, Telefónica can offer its customers seamless over-the-air management of a mobile subscription for any device fitted with an embedded SIM (eSIM (http://www.gemalto.com/iot/consumer-electronics/embedded-sim-uicc)). End users will be able to directly purchase, modify or update their existing subscription plan, without the need to fit or change a SIM.

The new Gemalto cloud service is available to all Telefónica Group mobile operators, extending across 17 different countries. Fully compliant with the latest GSMA Remote SIM Provisioning specifications, Gemalto's solution aims at extending convenient mobile connectivity to millions of consumer devices and bringing new services to users - whether for health monitoring, asset-tracking, tablet and PC connectivity on the move, or fitness activities enhanced by a smartwatch without the need to carry a smartphone.

When combined with the cloud-based on-demand connectivity service the eSIM saves space for miniaturized consumer devices, streamlines manufacturing and logistics while providing high levels of security. Gemalto's solution opens new markets for mobile network operators, as well as opportunities for innovation, differentiation and new consumer services for OEMs.

"Seamless eSIM connectivity for devices such as connected tablets, smartwatches and other wearables is critical for widespread adoption of consumer products and services where connectivity is key to enhance user experience" said Frédéric Vasnier, Executive Vice President Mobile Services and IoT for Gemalto. "It is also a game changer for reaching excellence in the digitalization of the customer journey, increasing usage while offering multiple device connectivity under a single subscription".

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security (http://www.gemalto.com/companyinfo/digital-security), with 2016 annual revenues of €3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com (http://www.gemalto.com/), or follow @gemalto (http://twitter.com/gemalto) on Twitter.

