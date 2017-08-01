GrandVision nv: GrandVision reports HY17 revenue growth of 4.4% at constant exchange rates and comparable growth of 2.4%

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 1 August 2017. GrandVision N.V. publishes Half Year and Second Quarter 2017 results.

Half Year 2017 highlights

Revenue grew by 4.4% at constant exchange rates with all segments contributing to this growth

Comparable growth of 2.4% driven by all categories: spectacles, contact lenses and sunglasses

Continued network expansion with more than 400 stores added over the last 12 months

Adj. EBITDA (i.e. EBITDA before non-recurring items) increased by 3.4% at constant exchange rates

Adj. EBITDA margin decline of 27 bps to 16.0%, as EBITDA margin expansion in the G4 and Other

Europe segments was offset by the increasing exposure to faster growing markets as well as additional

costs to build the platform in the United States

Ongoing digital transformation with continued investments in global ERP and omnichannel systems

2Q17 revenue, comparable growth and adj. EBITDA impacted by timing of Easter, as anticipated

GrandVision expects an improved revenue, adj. EBITDA and comparable growth performance in 3Q17

The Half Year 2017 Financial Report is available at www.grandvision.com. Dial-in details for the analyst call at 9:00 am CET are available at the end of this press release.

