

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Kindara, a provider of tools related to Women's reproductive health and fertility, announced Tuesday a new partnership with personal genomics company Helix, whose largest shareholder is Illumina (ILMN).



Under the deal, Kindara plans to collaborate with Helix to develop Kindara DNA, the first at-home DNA test designed specifically to sync with a trusted fertility app.



Kindara DNA will provide women with planning resources and genetic insights into three areas: nutrition, fitness and wellness. The combination of individualized genetic data and Kindara fertility charting will empower women to drive more proactive conversations with their health care providers.



The company noted that Kindara DNA is planned to launch in first quarter 2018. It will provide genetic insights such as iron metabolism, BMI, omega 3 fatty acid metabolism, and folate metabolism. It promises to be a powerful tool that will help women identify potential future problems, while simultaneously allowing them to have thoughtful, informed and anonymous discussions with Kindara's user base within the Kindara premium app.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX