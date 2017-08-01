The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 01.08.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 01.08.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA TS5 XFRA US03350F1066 ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS UTS EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA R6G XFRA US75737F1084 REDFIN CORP. DL-,001 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA TD9 XFRA US88642R1095 TIDEWATER INC. DL-,10 EQ00 EQU EUR N