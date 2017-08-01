

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) reported that its Operating Income or EBIT for the second quarter increased by 2% to 583 million euros resulting in a margin of 13.0%; The EBIT margin was impacted by higher expenses for personnel and bad debt, foreign currency transaction losses and higher cost in the pharmacy service business.



Net income attributable to shareholders developed in line with operating income and was 269 million euros in the second quarter of 2017. Basic earnings per share amounted to 0.88 euros compared to 0.86 euros for the second quarter of 2016.



Revenue in the second quarter of 2017 improved by 11% and reached 4.471 billion euros (up 9% at constant currency), largely driven by strong Health Care Services revenue growth of 11% in North America (+8% at constant currency).



Fresenius Medical Care confirmed its full year outlook 2017. The company expects revenue growth between 8% and 10% at constant currency.



Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is expected to increase by 7% to 9% at constant currency over the previous year. The effects of the agreement with the U.S. Departments of Veterans Affairs and Justice are excluded.



