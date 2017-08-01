mobilcom-debitel Chooses boon by Wirecard for Contactless Payments

ASCHHEIM, Germany, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

From today on, mobilcom-debitel's Android smartphones will come with the mobile payment app boon preinstalled

Wirecard, the leading supplier of digital payment solutions and internet technology, and mobilcom-debitel announce ground-breaking collaboration. From today onwards, all new Android smartphones sold by mobilcom-debitel will come with the preinstalled mobile payment app boon. With this, mobilcom-debitel is one of the first telecommunications providers in Europe to use host card emulation technology (HCE) for mobile payment solutions. The boon app can be used to make mobile payments at any NFC-enabled POS terminal which accepts Mastercard Contactless payments. The smartphone works like a contactless credit card and simply needs to be held up to the terminal. Another special feature is that users can also shop online with the digital prepaid Mastercard which forms the basis of boon.

With this new digital lifestyle service solution, mobilcom-debitel, which is the largest network-independent German mobile service provider, offers its customers the freedom of being able to make payments all over the world without cash or cards thanks to Wirecard. The app also gives a fully transparent overview of the whole transaction process. Leaflets in product packaging and push notifications will keep consumers with the preinstalled boon app informed about the solution. They can register and get started in a matter of minutes by using bank transfer or credit card to load the account linked to the virtual credit card provided to them by Wirecard Card Solutions. Security and data protection are crucial: Wirecard's HCE solution is certified and tested by Mastercard, while payment data is saved securely using Token security software.

Georg von Waldenfels, Executive Vice President, Consumer Solutions at Wirecard says, "We are particularly delighted about this collaboration, because we have found a new strategic partner in mobilcom-debitel with whom we can work with to boost contactless payments in Germany."

Antonius Fromme, Managing Director Digital-Lifestyle-Services at mobilcom-debitel, adds: "We are glad to offer our customers together with boon an easy and simple way of mobile payments and with this to further build up our brand in the digital lifestyle segment."

For more information about boon visit: https://boonpayment.com/de/en/

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

About mobilcom-debitel:

With the brand mobilcom-debitel, the digital lifestyle provider freenet Group offers a large, diverse range of proprietary mobile communications and data offerings as well as services and other products to simplify everyday life using technical aids via the internet and/or smartphones. It also offers energy services and a range of accessories as well as mobile phone and data products from German network providers. In addition to having a broad-scale presence in retail, electronics and markets, the company offers independent, competent customer consultation and product selection through its shops, GRAVIS branches and customer service.