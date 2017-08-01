

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs Petrolub AG (FUPEF.PK), engaged in the lubricant business, said its profit after tax for the first half of 2017 increased 5.5 percent to 134 million euros from 127 million euros in the prior-year period. Earnings per ordinary share were 0.95 euro, compared to 0.90 euro last year.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT for the half year increased 3.8 percent to 190 million euros from 183 million euros in the year-ago period.



Sales revenues for the period rose 9.8 percent to 1.25 billion euros from 1.14 billion euros last year, reflecting increased volumes. Organic sales revenues growth was 7 percent.



Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its earnings outlook for fiscal 2017, anticipating a rise in EBIT of between 1 percent and 5 percent.



However, the company raised its full-year sales revenue outlook in line with the changed overall conditions. The company now anticipates growth in sales revenues of 7 percent to 10 percent, compared to the prior outlook for sales revenues of between 4 percent and 6 percent.



