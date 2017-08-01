

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HeidelbergCement AG (HDELY.PK) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter Group share of profit improved 12% to 358 million euros from previous year's 318 million euros. Earnings per share rose 7 percent to 1.80 euros from 1.69 euros last year.



The result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation climbed 22% from last year to 964 million euros.



Group revenue rose 29% in the second quarter to 4.61 billion euros from previous year's 3.58 billion euros, substantially as a result of the consolidation of Italcementi.



On pro forma basis, i.e. taking into account Italcementi's deliveries in the same period of the previous year, revenue increased slightly.



The sales volumes of HeidelbergCement's building materials rose substantially. Sales volumes of cement climbed 47 percent to 33 million tonnes, of aggregates grew 18 percent and of ready-mixed concrete increased 22%.



On a pro forma basis, sales volumes declined slightly. The company noted that growth in sales volumes was impaired by fewer working days due to Easter and the end of Ramadan as well as rainy weather, especially in the South, Northeast and Midwest of the USA.



Further, the company maintained outlook for 2017. The company continues to expect growth in sales volumes of cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete. The company still expects moderate increase in revenue and mid-single to double-digit percentage increase in result from current operations on a comparable pro forma basis, and significant rise in profit for the financial year before non-recurring effects.



