

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - German healthcare company Fresenius SE (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) Tuesday reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders grew 21 percent to 459 million euros. Earnings per share rose 19 percent to 0.82 euro from 0.70 euro last year.



EBIT for the quarter was 1.177 billion euros, 14 percent higher than last year. EBIT was up 13 percent in constant currency.



Sales for the second quarter increased 18 percent to 8.50 billion euros. In constant currency, sales increased 17 percent.



Stephan Sturm, CEO of Fresenius, said, 'We were able to sustain our strong momentum also in the second quarter. Strong increases in sales and earnings have put us well on track to reach our full-year targets.'



Looking ahead, the Group confirmed its guidance for 2017. It continues to expect Group sales to increase by 15 percent to 17 percent in constant currency. Group net income attributable to shareholders, excluding transaction costs and certain expenditures, is expected to grow by 19 percent to 21 percent in constant currency.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX