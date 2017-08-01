Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-08-01 07:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 31 July 2017, AS Merko Infra, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Elering AS entered into a contract to renovate Ranna 110 kV switchgear located at Gonsiori 3a, Tallinn.



The works include reconstruction of one of the most important high voltage substations in central Tallinn as a turn-key project. Scope consists of design, renovation works of the substation building, delivery and installation of new high voltage equipment, relay protection and telecommunication devices, electrical works and commissioning. To ensure electrical supply in central Tallinn, works will be conducted in two stages. Due to lack of space, it is required to use 110kV insulated busbar for the first time in Estonian electrical system which will ensure safe high power transmission.



The contract value is approximately EUR 2 million, plus value added tax. Works will start in August 2017 and the works are scheduled to be completed in November 2018.



AS Merko Infra's main activities include building external networks of water, sewerage and gas pipelines, installing sewerage pump rooms and constructing and renovating storm water systems. Additionally the company is engaged in designing, setting up and building medium- and high-voltage substations and electrical lines.



AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (www.merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.



Additional information: AS Merko Infra, Member of the Management Board, Boris Tehnikov, tel. +372 680 5105.



Merit Kullasepp Communication and Marketing Manager AS Merko Ehitus Phone: +372 650 1250 E-mail: merit.kullasepp@merko.ee



AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, construction company Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2016, the group employed 797 people and the company's 2016 revenue was EUR 252 million.