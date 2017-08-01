UPM concluded the sale of its hydro power facilities in Steyrermühl to Energie AG

(UPM, Helsinki, 1 August 2017 at 08:30 EET) - UPM concluded the sale of its hydro power facilities in Steyrermühl, Austria to Energie AG, an energy infrastructure company located in Upper Austria on 31 July 2017.

The transaction was announced in March 2017. (http://www.upmpaper.com/whats-new/all-news/Pages/UPM-to-sell-its-hydro-power-facilities-in-Steyrermühl-to-Energie-AG-001-Thu-30-Mar-2017-08-33.aspx)

About EAG

The Energie AG is the number one infrastructure group in Upper Austria. With their specialized business segments and subsidiary companies EAG works in the fields of energy, water and waste disposal, both in Austria and abroad. Thanks to the close cooperation among the business segments, the companies of the group and the holdings, EAG is able to offer their customers a wide range of high-quality products and services.

About UPM Paper ENA

UPM Paper ENA (Europe and North America) is the world's leading producer of graphic papers, offering an extensive product range for advertising and publishing as well as home and office uses. The high performing papers and service concepts of UPM add value to our customers' businesses, while actively fulfilling demanding environmental and social responsibility criteria. With headquarters in Germany, UPM Paper ENA employs approximately 8,000 people. More about UPM Paper ENA and its products at www.upmpaper.com (http://www.upmpaper.com)

UPM

Through the renewing of the bio and forest industries, UPM is building a sustainable future across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA and UPM Plywood. Our products are made of renewable raw materials and are recyclable. We serve our customers worldwide. The group employs around 19,300 people and its annual sales are approximately EUR 10 billion. UPM shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM - The Biofore Company - www.upm.com (http://www.upm.com/Pages/default.aspx)

