

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's manufacturing activity growth accelerated in July as output and new orders expanded at the fastest rates in five months, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 51.1 in July from 50.4 in June. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 50.4.



The survey signaled an improvement in the health of manufacturing sector for the second successive month, following a slight deterioration in May, Markit said. The pace of improvement was the strongest seen for four months.



'Operating conditions in the manufacturing sector improved further in July, suggesting the economy's growth momentum will be sustained,' Zhengsheng Zhong, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM group, said.



Yesterday's official PMI data hinted at a softer start to third quarter. The official factory PMI dropped to 51.4 in July from 51.7 in June.



But today's unofficial PMI suggests that manufacturing activity has held up better than previously thought, Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



The pick-up is unsustainable given the increasing headwinds from policy tightening, the economist noted. Evans-Pritchard still expects growth to slow during the second half of this year.



An improvement in market conditions and robust foreign demand helped new order growth to hit a five-month high in July. Notably, new export sales increased at the second-fastest rate since September 2014.



In order to meet greater client demand, companies raised their output again in July. As was the case for new business, the rate of expansion was the strongest seen since February.



Despite robust production and orders, firms continued to adopt a relatively cautious approach to employment, with workforce numbers declining further. Moreover, the rate of job shedding was the quickest seen for ten months.



Average input costs increased at a solid pace that was the fastest for four months in July. As a result, companies raised their prices charged for the second successive month and at a faster rate than in June.



Optimism towards the 12-month business outlook weakened slightly in July. Notably, the degree of confidence dipped to its lowest since August 2016, survey showed.



