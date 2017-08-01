Uwe Doerken Joins Blue Ridge Partners' Leadership Team

New Managing Director Brings Deep, Global Experience in Driving Revenue Growth

MCLEAN, Virginia, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Partners, a management consulting firm exclusively focused on helping companies accelerate profitable revenue growth, is pleased to announce that Uwe Doerken, a distinguished global business leader, has joined the firm's leadership team as a Managing Director in Germany.

Uwe has over 30 years of experience as a consultant, executive and investor in driving revenue growth and value enhancement. Over the course of his career, Uwe has been responsible for billions of euros in revenue enhancement in large and small enterprises, lead or participated in over 100 merger and acquisitions projects, and consulted over 100 companies on a variety of strategic issues.

Before joining Blue Ridge Partners, Uwe managed his own consulting practice, and led private investments in innovative start-up businesses. Previously, he spent 15 years with Deutsche Post DHL group, last as chairman and CEO of DHL Worldwide. As part of the groundbreaking restructuring and repositioning of the group, Uwe spearheaded its international expansion with over 100 acquisitions all over the world, including the purchase of DHL, an effort which created the world's leading transportation and logistics company. Earlier, Uwe was an Associate Principal with McKinsey & Company serving clients from several European offices. He began his career with Deutsche Bank.

Jim Corey, Blue Ridge Partners' Managing Partner welcomed Uwe to the firm's global management group. "We are extremely pleased and very fortunate to have Uwe join our leadership team. He brings rich experience to our firm and clients in enhancing the value of global businesses and integrating revenue operations for successful acquisitions and mergers. His distinguished and highly relevant experience will provide strong leadership for our continued growth."

About Blue Ridge Partners:

Blue Ridge Partnersis a management consulting firm exclusively focused on helping companies accelerate profitable revenue growth. We have worked with more than 400 middle market and large cap clients to improve their strategic understanding of markets and customers, deepen and expand their customer relationships and enhance marketing and sales performance. Our clients include over 100 private equity firms - both during deal evaluation/ due diligence and post-acquisition. We have a reputation for delivering measurable impact quickly and efficiently. For more information, visithttp://www.blueridgepartners.com.

