National Milk Records Plc - Director's Dealing

PR Newswire
London, July 31

1 August 2017

NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC

('NMR' or the 'Company')

Director's Dealing

National Milk Records plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock services, is pleased to announce that, on 31 July 2017, Andy Warne, Managing Director of the Company, acquired 10,000 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 78p per share.

Following this acquisition, Mr Warne is interested in 86,235 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.41% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information please contact:

National Milk Records plc
Andy Warne, Managing Director

Mark Frankcom, Finance Director
+44 (0) 7970 009 141
andyw@nmr.co.uk
+44 (0) 7458 002 444
markf@nmr.co.uk
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Mark Anwyl or Duncan Vasey
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

St Brides Media Partners
Isabel de Salis
Olivia Vita

+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

- Ends -


© 2017 PR Newswire