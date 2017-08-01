Block Energy Plc - Acquisition and Total Voting Rights

1 August 2017

Block Energy, the exploration and production company focused on the Republic of Georgia, is pleased to announce it has secured a 90% working interest in the Satskhenisi Production Sharing Agreement ('SKN PSA') via the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Satskhenisi Ltd, ('SMI') a Marshall Islands registered company ('the Acquisition'), from Iskander Energy Corp., a privately-owned company registered in Alberta, Canada. The SKN PSA, which neighbours the Company's Norio field in Georgia and lies 50km from Tbilisi, currently produces light, sweet crude oil and has significant conventional and unconventional appraisal and development upside.

The Acquisition, which is to be funded via the issue of new ordinary shares in the Company, is in line with the Company's strategy to build a portfolio of low cost/high impact development assets in a proven region of Georgia and rapidly scale up production and reserves via the implementation of low cost work programmes.

Subject to Iskander Corp. meeting certain commercial Condition Precedents ("CPs"), the Company will issue 70,000,000 new ordinary shares in the Company as consideration to Iskander Energy Corp. As a result of the transaction Iskander Energy Corp. holds 14.35% per cent. of the enlarged issued share capital.

Highlights:

26.3sq km field holds multiple wells that have produced more than 310,000 barrels ("bbls") oil to date from the lower Miocene (Maikop) geological horizon - currently producing approximately 10bbls/d of 35-40deg API sweet oil from three wells

Significant potential to scale up production and reserves from both the Maikop as well as uphole in geological formations similar to the producing zones in the Company's neighbouring Norio Permit

Oil in place of more than 65 million bbls in the Maikop (internal estimates) - potential for this to double following the successful development of additional geological horizons

Production is highly profitable at today's oil prices: low operating costs of US$20-US$25/bbl; oil sold at Brent Crude rates minus US$9/bbl for marketing and transport

Excellent fiscal terms - the Company retains 75% of revenue (including taxes and royalties) from oil sales until all historical and future capital costs are recovered (>US$10M)

Permit runs to December 2025 with a five year extension available

Acquisition includes a significant inventory of oilfield equipment and materials valued at approximately US$500,000

Near term development plan at SKN PSA includes several minor workovers and re-activations on existing wells to boost production

Paul Haywood, Director, said, "The acquisition of Satskhenisi is yet another milestone for Block Energy, as not only does the asset add immediate production and cash flow to our portfolio, it also adds to the significant resource base that our existing Norio and West Rustavi fields already provide. In line with our strategy we are building a portfolio of proven oil and gas assets which share the same geology. Success at any of our fields during our upcoming work programme will therefore have direct read across for the rest of our portfolio, including Satskhenisi, and we believe this will prove to be a value trigger event in terms of both reserves and shareholder value. This is an exciting period for the Company and I look forward to providing further updates on our progress."

Further information on the Satskhenisi Permit

The Satskhenisi Permit has multiple wells that continue to produce oil from the lower Miocene ("Maikop") deposits from depths of approximately 500-1400m. Similar to the Company's Norio licence, oil and gas rights for the SKN PSA are held down to depths of -1300m subsea which equates to approximate drilled depths of 2,300m measured from surface.

The principal producing formation is a series of clay-rich sands and shales that are also believed to be the source rocks for much of the oil produced in the region. Gross Maikop thickness is 500-700m with cumulative net sand thicknesses in many wells exceeding 100m resulting in a significant oil in place value of more than 65mmbbls according to internal estimates. There is also significant upside potential in both the upper and middle Miocene as well as repeated thrust sections of the deeper Maikop formation. It is estimated that successful development of these additional geological horizons represents a more than doubling of the current estimates for oil in place.

The SKN field was originally discovered and developed in the 1950s during the Soviet era in Georgia's history. No further work was completed in the field until Iskander farmed into the field in 2013 and drilled two development wells and completed hydraulic fracture stimulation work in multiple zones. Production results from this work were less than anticipated and Iskander discontinued further attempts due to the depressed oil price environment and lack of further corporate financial resources. Technical and operational learnings from that work programme will be used to guide the field's future development.

The acquisition of the Satskhenisi permit brings unique operational synergies including a significant inventory of oilfield equipment and materials valued at approximately US$500,000 which will be useful in the Company's Georgian drilling and workover programme scheduled to begin later this year. Key learnings gained in the Norio field will be applied to the direct analogue formations in the Satskhenisi Permit, thereby offering significant leverage and upside to the Company. The Satskhenisi Permit has no outstanding workplan commitments to either the Georgian state or the working interest partner.

A modern independent reserves evaluation study for all of its Georgian Permits is underway with Gustavson and Associates (based in Boulder Colorado, USA). This study's scope will be expanded to include the SKN PSA area.

Block Energy's near-term development plan for the SKN PSA will be to complete several minor workovers and re-activations in Q3/Q4 2017 on existing wells to boost existing production. The Company's early main focus will be on the recently acquired Norio and West Rustavi fields. Successful operational procedures and results, particularly in Norio, will be applied to the SKN PSA later in 2018.

Oil sales from the SKN PSA have been occurring most quarters for the last three years. Full payment for the oil sales has been received consistently within a week of the sale date. The crude from the SKN PSA is of premium quality and can be blended with the slightly heavier crude (28 deg API) from the Company's Norio field to ensure that all crude receives the best market price possible.

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Board of Block Energy confirms that the Company has 428,413,388 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Accordingly, the Company has a total of 428,413,388 shares in issue which carry voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Issuer accept responsibility for this announcement.

